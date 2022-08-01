The Highway 38 route to Big Bear has been shut down while road crews work to clean up mudslides caused by rain in the mountains near Angelus Oaks. It's unclear how long Valley of the Falls Drive will remain closed but residents of the mountain communities should adhere to the flash food warnings issued by the National Weather Service.CBSLA has learned that several cars are stuck in the mud, including a Caltrans truck.Monsoon moisture with scattered rain showers are expected to happen through Sunday evening for the Mountain communities, including Big Bear, and the Antelope Valley. The NWS said there is a strong risk of flash flooding the communities in the San Gabriel Valley mountains.

