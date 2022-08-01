Flash flooding shuts down Arizona road, trapping travelers

yorknewstimes.com
York News-Times
Tuesday, August 2 weather update for Nebraska
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
York News-Times
Watch Now: Cleanup continues after Kentucky floods, and more of today's top videos
Recovery has only just begun in eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding, those who use wheelchairs are fighting back against rules on airlines, and more of today's top videos.
York News-Times
Watch Now: Kentucky flood victims evacuated by helicopter, and more of today's top videos
Helicopters have been deployed to rescue people in Kentucky after massive floods, watch a 7-year-old speed through the roller skating world record, and more of today's top videos.
York News-Times
Kansas votes to preserve rights in post-Roe election test
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Kansas voters rejection on Tuesday of a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion.
York News-Times
Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Three parties — the Keystone Party, the Libertarian Party and the...
York News-Times
McCool Mustangs return to eight-man football in 2022
MCCOOL JUNCTION - In 2018 McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss and his offensive coordinator Scott Yates began preparation for switching from eight-man to six-man football. Wind the clock ahead five years and the Mustangs are turning full circle as they return to the eight-man game. With enrollment up the...
