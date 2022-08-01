Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan man was stabbed during a fight at the Munger Potato Festival over the weekend. According to Michigan State Police, the victim from Birch Run was in an altercation with another man at the festival just after midnight on Sunday. Security escorted the suspect from the festival, but officials say he has not been identified.

