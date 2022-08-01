Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC

www.themorningsun.com
Police look to return property to owners following Swan Valley Condo fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township Public Safety is reporting unclaimed property has been recovered after a recent fire. In a Facebook post to residents impacted by the Swan Valley Condo fire, authorities said that multiple items were found. Some items include long guns, watches, a metal box, costume jewelry and a laundry basket with a crotchet blanket.
27-year-old man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan man was stabbed during a fight at the Munger Potato Festival over the weekend. According to Michigan State Police, the victim from Birch Run was in an altercation with another man at the festival just after midnight on Sunday. Security escorted the suspect from the festival, but officials say he has not been identified.
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter
40-2201546 @ 9:57am 300 block Morrison Mental- Female took several anxiety meds after feeling sad. She was transported to SHBRH by EMS. 40-2201547 @ 10:06am 500 block N Warren Ave Animal Call- a brown and white dog approached a man fishing. The owner never showed up and it was taken to ARC.
Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
Houghton Lake Woman Arrested for Operating While Under the Influence, Child Endangerment
A Houghton Lake woman was arrested for operating under the influence with occupant under 16/child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. On July 28, around 4:30 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in Roscommon...
Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him
A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
Motorcyclist airlifted following Mission Street crash
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital by helicopter following a Sunday accident on Mt. Pleasant’s Mission Street. A driver pulled out of a parking lot to turn south on Mission Street near Broomfield on Sunday afternoon, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. In...
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
Teen arrested in Sheridan Twp. admits to several thefts, burglaries
A 19-year-old man wanted in connection to several crimes was arrested Saturday evening in Sheridan Township.
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
Wyoming woman heads to prison for causing two drunken crashes in Bay City in one night
BAY CITY, MI — Months ago, a woman with a history of drunken driving moved from Wyoming to Michigan, fleeing incarceration in the Equality State. Newly situated in Bay City, she ended up causing two drunken crashes in the same night and as a result, she’s now moving to prison.
Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after lighting herself on fire
BAY CO., Mich., (WNEM) – A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns after allegedly lighting herself and her residence on fire, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakland Mobile Home Park in Williams Township on Saturday,...
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
Services set for fallen Clare deputy
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
Florida parolee tasered following chase through Lake Isabella neighborhood
A parolee transferred to Michigan from Florida was tasered following a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 80 mph through a Lake Isabella neighborhood. The man is also suspected of receiving items stolen from a Gilmore Township storage unit. A deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said he tasered...
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
