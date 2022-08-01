ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC

By Eric Baerren
Morning Sun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

Police look to return property to owners following Swan Valley Condo fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township Public Safety is reporting unclaimed property has been recovered after a recent fire. In a Facebook post to residents impacted by the Swan Valley Condo fire, authorities said that multiple items were found. Some items include long guns, watches, a metal box, costume jewelry and a laundry basket with a crotchet blanket.
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan man was stabbed during a fight at the Munger Potato Festival over the weekend. According to Michigan State Police, the victim from Birch Run was in an altercation with another man at the festival just after midnight on Sunday. Security escorted the suspect from the festival, but officials say he has not been identified.
MUNGER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
UPMATTERS

Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter

40-2201546 @ 9:57am 300 block Morrison Mental- Female took several anxiety meds after feeling sad. She was transported to SHBRH by EMS. 40-2201547 @ 10:06am 500 block N Warren Ave Animal Call- a brown and white dog approached a man fishing. The owner never showed up and it was taken to ARC.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident

Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Barryton man says Union woman threatened to kill him

A Barryton man told a deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office that an older woman from Union Township threatened to stab him with a knife over money that was possibly stolen. The 19-year-old man said that the 48-year-old woman were talking outside an apartment in the 4000 block...
BARRYTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvc#Co Worker#Police#Violent Crime#The Bird Bar Grill#Cmu
Morning Sun

Motorcyclist airlifted following Mission Street crash

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital by helicopter following a Sunday accident on Mt. Pleasant’s Mission Street. A driver pulled out of a parking lot to turn south on Mission Street near Broomfield on Sunday afternoon, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. In...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Birch Run man released from hospital following assault, MSP says

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich., (WNEM) – A 27-year-old Birch Run man wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending local festival, according to Michigan State Police state. Shortly after 12 A.M. on Sunday, July 31. Tri-City Post troopers responded to a Felonious assault at the Munger...
BIRCH RUN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after lighting herself on fire

BAY CO., Mich., (WNEM) – A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns after allegedly lighting herself and her residence on fire, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakland Mobile Home Park in Williams Township on Saturday,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Services set for fallen Clare deputy

Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
CLARE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy