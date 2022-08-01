Second case of Monkeypox confirmed in Maine

www.wmtw.com
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
Downeast Maine sheriff blames drugs for rise in local homicides
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — There have been six homicides in Washington County since November and 10 since the start of 2020. The Maine Department of Public Safety says 17 people in Maine have died as a result of homicide in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis is calling the...
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
Where to find cooling stations in Maine as heat rises
Cooling stations are being opened across parts of Maine as heat is expected to rise above 95 to 100 degrees in some inland areas Thursday. The city of Portland has opened a cooling center at the downtown Public Library on 5 Monument Square. The library is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required.
Maine teen with autism found safe following large-scale search
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say a missing girl from Livermore Falls has been found safe. Asia Brown was last seen Saturday. Her family and searchers were concerned because the 16-year-old has autism and requires medication. The teen was found around 8 p.m. Monday night by...
EPA doles out nearly $20 million in Brownfields funds to Maine to renovate old industrial sites
PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a dozen southern Maine communities federal funds to clean up old industrial sites for new economic development. The funds come from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year. “We turn a...
MaineHealth to switch to Aetna to cover health insurance for team members
PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth has announced Aetna will be the administrator of its self-funded health insurance plan following the decision to pull away from Anthem earlier this year. The change will take place at the beginning of 2023. “Aetna understands the health care space, our people, and how to...
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
"Overwhelmed" superintendent of Maine's largest school district announces earlier departure
PORTLAND, Maine — The Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Xavier Botana, announced Tuesday evening that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, a year earlier than previously planned. During his opening remarks to the Portland Board of Education meeting, Botana said the last...
Free Maine community college creates an increase in new applications and enrollment
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As many colleges experience pandemic-era decreases in applications and enrollment, Maine Community Colleges are seeing an increase across the system. New applications are up 13.4% since last year, which is higher than pre-pandemic application numbers in 2019. New student enrollment is up 15.8%. “We’re seeing...
Birds leaving big mess at popular South Portland park
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Neighbors in South Portland are watching their steps around Mill Creek Park. Local ducks and Canadian geese frequent the park’s pond and shady areas during the summer. However, the droppings they leave behind have created a mess for the humans who also enjoy Mill Creek.
YMCA in New Gloucester to close next month
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — After nearly 20 years, the YMCA in New Gloucester at Pineland is closing for good. The pandemic is being blamed for causing unprecedented financial challenges, said YMCA of Southern Maine President & CEO Helen Brena. The YMCA at Pineland has been losing money for several years, Brena said,
South Portland renews licenses for hotels housing homeless and asylum-seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland City Council voted Tuesday night to renew the licenses for four hotels in the city sheltering homeless individuals and asylum seekers. The Council renewed the licenses of the Days Inn, Comfort Inn, Howard Johnson's and Casco Bay Inn with a series of...
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
Maine man charged in New Hampshire crime spree
EXETER, N.H. — A Maine man is facing charges in connection with a recent crime spree, including stealing two vehicles in Exeter, New Hampshire. Police say Seth St. Laurent, 31, with a last known address of Kittery, was arrested by North Hampton Police at about 9:30 Tuesday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said he was driving a car reported stolen from Gorham Tire & Auto in Exeter early that morning.
Scarborough Fire Department honors man for over 60 years of service with truck dedication
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Fire Department honored a man who has served the department for over 60 years by dedicating a new truck to him. Eighty-one-year-old Bruce Bell has been with the department since 1957, and the department appropriately put his name on the bell of the new truck, which was unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday.
Organization giving $25K grants to help Maine groups get kids outside year round
WESTBROOK, Maine — WinterKids is giving away $25,000 to groups that help children get outside and stay active all year round. The grants are part of the 10-year anniversary of the WinterKids Downhill 24 Outdoor fund. The fund pays for equipment, clothing and transportation to break down barriers to healthy outdoor activity.
Wednesday sun with steam heat building late week
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
