Second case of Monkeypox confirmed in Maine

SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."

SACO, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO