Police searching for mother, infant son missing from the Williamsport area

Tracy Kroh's disappearance: 33 years of false leads, dead ends and 1 mysterious old man
Tracy Marie Kroh is forever locked in time, remembered as she was in her school portrait, complete with classic 1980′s “big hair.” The photo was taken just before the senior year she’d never get to experience at Halifax High School. Instead, the image would be plastered...
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Police chase with ATV leads to meth, gun seized
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a chase with an ATV rider led to methamphetamine and a loaded gun being seized. According to the Coal Township Police Department, on July 24, around 2:00 a.m. officers came across an ATV with a bright spotlight on the front and a homemade wrack on the back with no […]
Man accused of putting gun in pregnant girlfriend’s mouth
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man previously accused of pointing a gun at police and a Luzerne County Children & Youth caseworker now has additional charges after authorities say he beat and threatened to murder his pregnant girlfriend. According to Nanticoke Police Department, on July 12 officers responded to the parking lot of CYS for a […]
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals
Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
Thief steals $2,000 from victim's locked vehicle in Tioga County
Mansfield, Pa. -- An unknown suspect broke into a victim's vehicle in Tioga County and stole $2,000. State police at Mansfield say the vehicle was parked at the victim's residence on N. Bullock Road in Richmond Township when the theft occurred on July 25. The suspect broke into the locked vehicle and took a Pittsburgh Steelers money clip that held $2,000 in cash. The suspect also removed a credit card, a debit card, multiple personal IDs, and a checkbook. Police noted the vehicle also sustained damage on both sides from a key. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Pa. man who lost hand in blast, fire that destroyed his home given probation
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County man who admitted causing the explosions and fire that destroyed his home last year has been placed on seven years’ probation. Seth A. Magargle, 47, also must pay an insurance company $206,430, which he said Tuesday in county court likely will be impossible because of his limited ability to work.
Man smashes his vehicle's window, reports it to police as vandalism
West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it. State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
State Police Warn Ashland and Girardville Residents About Increase in Burglaries
The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Ashland and Girardville about an uptick in burglaries recently. According to the Frackville Barracks, Troopers have received multiple reports from residents from both boroughs about overnight burglaries over the last month. Police say the suspects are pushing in air conditioners to gain...
Inmate stabs another inmate at SCI Dallas
DALLAS, Pa.(WOLF) — An inmate stabbed another inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas in Jackson Township Monday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre said 51-year-old John Byrd, who is serving a life sentence for homicide in Philadelphia in December 1989, used a make-shift shank to stab 60-year-old Ford Howard multiple times.
Methamphetamine, gun located after police chase down four-wheeler in Shamokin
Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township. Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote. ...
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
Man allegedly kicks in front door, threatens residents inside home
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet
Drowning victim identified by Lycoming County Coroner
Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner's officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River. According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out...
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
Man charged with felony for stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Dalmatia man was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart in Lewisburg. Logan Shaffer, 25, took numerous electronics and hygiene items from the store shortly before 8 p.m. July 11, according to state police at Milton. Those items included a computer monitor, keyboard, drone, Acer brand PC gaming unit, webcam, as well as several men's colognes. Total value of merchandise stole was $2,022.14. Shaffer was arraigned on Thursday in front of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Docket Sheet
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
Man surrounded by knives denies using one, gives police false name
Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly denied having a knife while standing in front of a wall covered with knives, police say. The man also reportedly gave Shamokin officers a fake name and fought them when he was taken into custody. The incident took place on July 21 when Officer Wesley Fleming said he responded to reports of a domestic disturbance with a knife near the 600 block of S....
