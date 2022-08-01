www.kaaltv.com
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman praises the kindness of strangers for saving her life
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman says she's alive today because of the bravery and kindness of strangers, after her mobile home caught fire two weeks ago. "Everybody tells me it was like an angel all of a sudden," said Rosa Castellanos. She said she was asleep in her...
Rochester man's run on American Ninja Warrior brings in tens of thousands to help dogs
ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Roo Yori is no stranger to American Ninja Warrior. The 45-year-old from Rochester, Minn. just competed in his seventh season. "Qualifiers went really well. So in qualifiers I hit another buzzer. So I got up the warped wall and hit a buzzer to advance to the semi-finals," Yori recalled.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
New Rochester business changes the way kids play with toys
(ABC 6 News) - Imagine a place like a library except instead of borrowing books, you could borrow toys and see what you like, and what you don't like. That's the concept behind one new Rochester business opening soon, the Nana Gogo Toybrary. Some of us have those toys we...
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Rochester Home Catches on Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a structure fire in a northwest neighborhood Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the 1150 block of Knoll Court NW shortly after 8 p.m. A news release from the fire department says the first engines on the scene saw the fire coming from the roof on the back side of the house.
KAAL-TV
Community members and local first responders participate in National Night Out
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Tuesday, neighborhoods in Rochester participated in National Night Out. The event promotes first responders and community members to connect in a fun relaxed situation. There were over 50 events hosted by community member and all of them inviting local first responders to meet up with them to talk and have a great time.
KAAL-TV
Cascade Lake Beach temporarily closes due to elevated bacteria levels
(ABC 6 News) -The Parks & Recreation Department has been testing the water at Cascade Lake and the bacteria levels were elevated. With the health and safety of all park users in mind, Parks & Recreation has voluntarily closed the beach until test results return to an acceptable level. The...
KIMT
Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award. Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night. “In the face...
KAAL-TV
From hobby to business: Rochester family opens discount store
(ABC 6 News) - A new discount store officially opened its doors in northwest Rochester on Tuesday. What started out as a hobby during the pandemic has now turned into a family business. Katie and Jason Grabow started buying pallets of overstock items. The store, Med City Discount Outlet, sells...
30+ Amazing Restaurants You Can Walk to in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota
If you are looking for a bite to eat in Rochester, Minnesota, check out these 30+ restaurants that serve up amazing food that are all walkable in the downtown area. Check out all of these places to eat that you can walk to in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When someone says,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester national survey results are in
(ABC 6 News) - The city of Rochester is sharing the results of a national community survey and a national business survey. This is the second community survey Rochester has done, the first being in 2018. 5,500 residents in Rochester were randomly selected and invited to participate in the statistically significant survey.
winonapost.com
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
myaustinminnesota.com
Bird Scooters are now in Austin
Earlier this year Bird Scooters became available to rent in Austin. They are a fun and affordable transportation alternative to get around town. John Wright recently talked with Vaughn Roland from Bird to find out more.
KAAL-TV
RST to receive $850K to help improve air service
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester International Airport will receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help improve air service. The U.S. DOT announced on Wednesday that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
