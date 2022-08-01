ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization

As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

New Rochester business changes the way kids play with toys

(ABC 6 News) - Imagine a place like a library except instead of borrowing books, you could borrow toys and see what you like, and what you don't like. That's the concept behind one new Rochester business opening soon, the Nana Gogo Toybrary. Some of us have those toys we...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?

Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester

Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Home Catches on Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a structure fire in a northwest neighborhood Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the 1150 block of Knoll Court NW shortly after 8 p.m. A news release from the fire department says the first engines on the scene saw the fire coming from the roof on the back side of the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Community members and local first responders participate in National Night Out

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Tuesday, neighborhoods in Rochester participated in National Night Out. The event promotes first responders and community members to connect in a fun relaxed situation. There were over 50 events hosted by community member and all of them inviting local first responders to meet up with them to talk and have a great time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Cascade Lake Beach temporarily closes due to elevated bacteria levels

(ABC 6 News) -The Parks & Recreation Department has been testing the water at Cascade Lake and the bacteria levels were elevated. With the health and safety of all park users in mind, Parks & Recreation has voluntarily closed the beach until test results return to an acceptable level. The...
KIMT

Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award. Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night. “In the face...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

From hobby to business: Rochester family opens discount store

(ABC 6 News) - A new discount store officially opened its doors in northwest Rochester on Tuesday. What started out as a hobby during the pandemic has now turned into a family business. Katie and Jason Grabow started buying pallets of overstock items. The store, Med City Discount Outlet, sells...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester national survey results are in

(ABC 6 News) - The city of Rochester is sharing the results of a national community survey and a national business survey. This is the second community survey Rochester has done, the first being in 2018. 5,500 residents in Rochester were randomly selected and invited to participate in the statistically significant survey.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

Winona reacts to new roundabout

After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
WINONA, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Bird Scooters are now in Austin

Earlier this year Bird Scooters became available to rent in Austin. They are a fun and affordable transportation alternative to get around town. John Wright recently talked with Vaughn Roland from Bird to find out more.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

RST to receive $850K to help improve air service

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester International Airport will receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help improve air service. The U.S. DOT announced on Wednesday that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
ROCHESTER, MN

