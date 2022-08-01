Officials working to make Assumption intersection safer following crash that killed 2 teens

www.wandtv.com
newschannel20.com
Officials demand change at intersection following deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCCU) — Officials with the City of Assumption, Christian County, and the State of Illinois came together Monday to demand change at US 51 and Leafland Street intersection. The individuals at the press conference included Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), Representative Avery Bourne (R- Morrisonville), Assumption Mayor Derek...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
WAND TV
Decatur Police Dept. releases stats on firearm, drug seizures
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is releasing statistics on the number of gun and drug related seizures made so far over the summer. The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team (CAT) has made the following seizures since May 9, 2022:. 189 total criminal arrests. 35 guns...
wlds.com
Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized
Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs,...
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
edglentoday.com
Convictions Continue In Tri-County Theft Ring
EDWARDSVILLE – Larry Thompson, 36, pled guilty in two cases against him regarding numerous residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in the Metro area in Madison County Court on Friday, July 29, 2022. These convictions resulted from the joint investigative work between several Metro communities. Thompson was among multiple suspects...
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
nprillinois.org
WAND TV
Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man caught with crack cocaine after crashing into car, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
newschannel20.com
Teen girl shot while traveling in car in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso through the door of her car early Sunday morning. Two houses were also hit by the gunfire. It happened at approximately 5:49 a.m. in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway. Police say three men were...
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
wmay.com
Officials Want Changes To Dangerous Christian County Intersection
Elected officials are calling for changes to a Christian County intersection that was the scene of a recent accident that killed two teens and badly injured two others. Congressman Rodney Davis and state Representative Avery Bourne were among those on hand for a news conference Monday at U.S. Route 51 and Leafland Street in Assumption. There have been more than two dozen accidents at that intersection in the past 10 years, two of them involving fatalities, including the crash that claimed the lives of two high schoolers last month.
Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession
Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
WAND TV
Tuesday's tornado siren test postponed to Wednesday in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The tornado siren test that usually occurs the first Tuesday of the month in Springfield has been postponed to Wednesday. Due to flooding and bad weather Tuesday, the test was moved to Wednesday at 10 a.m. If you hear the siren going off, the Springfield Fire...
