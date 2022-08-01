Officials working to make Assumption intersection safer following crash that killed 2 teens

Elected officials are calling for changes to a Christian County intersection that was the scene of a recent accident that killed two teens and badly injured two others. Congressman Rodney Davis and state Representative Avery Bourne were among those on hand for a news conference Monday at U.S. Route 51 and Leafland Street in Assumption. There have been more than two dozen accidents at that intersection in the past 10 years, two of them involving fatalities, including the crash that claimed the lives of two high schoolers last month.

