Monkeypox case reported in Penobscot County

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC says 146 people are in the hospital with the virus. That’s up six since Tuesday. Twenty people are in critical care. That’s up five. One person is currently on a ventilator. According to the Maine CDC there are also 11 additional deaths...
452 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. 12 people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators. There are also 452 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC....
Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration announced on Wednesday that Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests. Households that have already ordered two test kits are now eligible to re-order one additional kit of five rapid tests. Fore more information, visit the Project...
Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
Organization calls for statewide PFAS testing after medical review
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new medical review on toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS in Maine has generated swift response. The review comes from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. It calls for updating guidances and conducting and reporting blood serum testing, as well as outlining how...
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WMTW) - The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
Box of Maine moves to new Brewer location
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Box of Maine has been selling a taste of the Pine Tree State to people near and far for the last six years. Tuesday, they celebrated their grand opening at a bigger location in Brewer. “Not in a million years from starting in my basement would...
Courageous Steps Project gathers school supplies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local nonprofit is gathering supplies ahead of the upcoming school year. The Courageous Steps Project was outside Governor’s Restaurant in OId Town on Wednesday collecting donations. This is their ninth year doing the drive. Founder and CEO Connor Archer says the supplies will benefit...
Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine utility regulators are going to require higher performance standards for the state’s electricity utilities. There are two investor-owned electric utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, in the state. The Maine Public Utilities Commission adopted amendments to its service standards on Friday. The...
Proposed Bangor ban on flavored tobacco sales draws renewed discussion
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor community members expressed strong opinions on both sides of the City’s proposed ban on flavored tobacco sales during Tuesday’s Government Operations Committee meeting. City Council had passed an ordinance in October banning the sale of the products, but had to repeal it after...
Sports betting law in effect soon but wagering months away
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Native American tribes in Maine are going to have to wait months before sports betting begins in the state. The law adopted by state lawmakers goes into effect Aug. 8, but the executive director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit said it could take until January 2024 to get rules sorted out.
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Winterport stabbing victim returns home
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is now home after he was stabbed by another teen last week in Winterport, according to a State Police spokesperson. State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street the night of July 28.
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WABI) - A forensic toxicologist testified that blood drawn from a truck driver two hours after he was in a deadly collision with motorcyclists in 2019 showed the presence of a substance made when the body breaks down heroin. An official with NMS Labs says “6-MAM” was...
Hudson man hit by car last week dies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Hudson man has passed away after being hit by a car last week. It happened on Route 221 in Hudson on the evening of July 27. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a Hudson woman struck 65-year-old David York who stepped into the road.
Maine Association of Realtors Foundation awards funds for housing needs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost $2 million to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers a...
Silver Alert issued for Long A Township man
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a Long A Township man. Bret Libby, 26, was last seen on Tuesday at 12 a.m. walking into the woods off of Jo Mary Road, according to authorities. Libby is a white male,...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
