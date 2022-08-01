www.wvnews.com
wvsportsnow.com
Josiah Davis Enrolls at West Virginia, Becomes 14th Member of Team
Over the weekend 2022 guard Josiah Davis enrolled at West Virginia, becoming the 14th member of the men’s basketball team. Davis, a Teays Valley Christian graduate, posted a picture on his Instagram story of working out at the basketball practice facility on Sunday afternoon. According to the university’s directory,...
WSAZ
Huntington High gets back to work
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports started all across the state of West Virginia as Huntington High began the quest again to win their last game of the year. Back in December, HHS lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA football finals and have been working since that day to get back to Wheeling.
Benton Evening News
New look for Taylor Field
The paint on Taylor Field is fresh and bright, and a reminder that football season is less than a month away. The project to install a new turf field and track at Taylor Field is nearly complete, making Harrisburg the ninth school in southern Illinois to get turf, joining Benton, Carterville, Carbondale, Du Quoin, Johnston City, Marion, Murphysboro and Pinckneyville.
Williamson Daily News
Belfry football deep into practices; Pirates scrimmage Raceland on Friday
GOODY, Ky. — The defending Class AAA state champion Belfry Pirates have already been hard at work to try to retain their crown in the upcoming 2022 Kentucky high school football season. Legendary head coach Philip Haywood and his squad officially began regular season practice July 18. They practiced...
247Sports
Kentucky first to offer in-state 2024 ATH Shaun Boykins Jr.
Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin class of 2024 athlete Shaun Boykins was offered by Kentucky in mid-July, the first offer for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound recruit. "With everyone going to home state or hometown schools, it felt great to know that I have the option to be able to do that," Boykins said.
