Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin class of 2024 athlete Shaun Boykins was offered by Kentucky in mid-July, the first offer for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound recruit. "With everyone going to home state or hometown schools, it felt great to know that I have the option to be able to do that," Boykins said.

