Life Sentence In Law Professor Murder Case

Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing
When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others. Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could...
CNN’s Leyla Santiago breaks down the first day of the death penalty trial for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 14 students and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Nikolas Cruz, 23, is guilty of murdering 17 people and injuring more with an AR-15 rifle at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. No one—not Florida prosecutors, not Cruz’s defense team, not Cruz himself, who pleaded guilty to all charges levied against him—disputes those facts. On the contrary, Cruz recapitulated his guilt in each count of murder and attempted murder in court last October before issuing an apology for his crimes. “I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day,” he said, “and if I were to get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others.”
Jurors in Parkland Shooter’s Death Penalty Trial Tour Bloodstained School Building Where Tragedy Occurred
Click here to read the full article. Jurors visited the school building where the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting occurred Thursday as part of the trial to decide whether Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz should receive the death penalty. Cruz previously pleaded guilty in October to charges related to the Feb. 2018 shooting that left 14 students and three staff members dead; as per Florida law, a jury will now decide whether Cruz receives the death penalty sentence or life in prison. In July, survivors of the Parkland shooting delivered emotional testimony in support of the state’s death penalty case, and...
Death penalty jury visits Florida school shooting scene
A jury deciding whether to impose the death penalty on the killer of 17 people at a Florida high school visited the still-bloodstained and bullet-scarred building on Thursday where the shooting occurred. The visit by the jurors to the building, which has been kept intact by prosecutors as a crime scene, took place under high security.
