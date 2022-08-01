Kate Middleton’s Back At It Again With Her Fave $65 White Sneakers

www.elitedaily.com
AOL Corp
Expert Says Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language Yesterday Showed a ‘Different Side’ to Their Relationship
These brand-new photos prove that Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to show the world how they feel about each other. PureWow recently spoke to body language expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Betfair Casino), who analyzed pictures of the couple’s appearance at the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup yesterday.
This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now
Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol
Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
purewow.com
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Marie Claire
Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy
It's often said that whenever Kate Middleton wears off the rack, it sells out basically instantly. But will this hold true for a $5k ballgown? I guess only time will tell. The Duchess of Cambridge's stunning Jenny Packham ballgown from hers and Prince William's recent Caribbean tour stop in Jamaica is finally available to buy online—royalty clearly has access to pre-season picks, but the rest of us mortals have to content ourselves with the new season when it actually becomes available to the public.
Grab The Tissues! Fans Are So Emotional After Reading Prince Harry's Tribute To Diana On Her Birthday
Prince Harry gave an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday during a virtual appearance at the 2022 Diana Award ceremony on Friday, July 1st – and we bet there wasn’t a single dry eye in the room!
Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event
Click here to read the full article. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw that not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, but also Prince George! We can’t get over how thrilled the parents look as Prince George is enthralled in...
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing
Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
Meghan Markle news: Helpless Prince Harry being ‘dragged around like a performing seal’ by controlling Duchess
Prince Harry was being dragged "around like a royal performing seal" within just four months of meeting his wife Meghan Markle, Ingrid Seward has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in July 2016, according to news agency Reuters. The BBC reports that after just two dates, the...
Biographer Details Why Meghan Markle Was Described as ‘Meanest Person I’ve Ever Met’ After Difficult Behavior on Commercial Shoot
Meghan Markle was reportedly difficult on the set of a TV commercial shoot, according to biographer Tom Bower. A director called her 'the meanest person I've ever met.'
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
tatler.com
Princess Anne attends the wedding of her ex-husband’s daughter, Stephanie Phillips
This weekend saw a relatively obscure relative of the Royal Family walking down the aisle, as Peter and Zara Phillips's half-sister Stephanie married her beau, William Hosier. Captain Mark Phillips, the ex-husband of Princess Anne, walked his daughter down the aisle at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, with her half-siblings also looking on.
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan
Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Kate Middleton Gets Sharp in White Suit & Unexpected Shoes for Commonwealth Games With Prince William & Princess Charlotte
Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton was sharply suited for the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England today. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the annual tournament with her husband Prince William and their 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. The multi-sport event, which debuted in 1930, celebrates the diversity, humanity, and skill of the 56 Commonwealth member states. Often referred to as the Friendly Games, the event aims to unite the nations and inspire athletes to compete in the spirit of friendship. Middleton looked radiant at the event in a white Alexander McQueen suit. The elegant outfit consisted of...
