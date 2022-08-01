ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Gov. Parson tours historic flood damage in St. Louis region

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Strong storms causing damage, power outages in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people in Missouri and Illinois are without power, and strong winds and heavy rain are causing damage around the St. Louis area. According to the Ameren Outage Map, more than 10,000 people in Missouri and another 11,000 in Illinois are without power. Most of the outages on the Missouri side are in the St. Louis metro area, while the Illinois outages are spread throughout the state.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
PERRYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University City, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
KMOV

Thousands without power as storms move through area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Inside St. Louis' next billion-dollar project

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Mike Kehoe
gladstonedispatch.com

Flood risk is rising across the St. Louis region. Who will solve the problem?

ST. LOUIS — The region’s sewers, creeks and storm drains were no match for last week’s record-shattering rainfall — a downpour remarkable not just for its unprecedented total, but also for its intensity. Pouring water sprawled over creek banks, across roads, and into homes and vehicles, stranding hundreds and killing two.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

East St. Louis Higher Education Campus Renamed to Honor Urban Renewal Advocate and Late Representative

EAST ST. LOUIS– The educational campus serving East St. Louis for more than 20 years is being renamed in tribute to one of the area’s longest-serving advocates. The East St. Louis Higher Education Campus (ESLHEC) will now be known as the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus in honor of the East St. Louis native and longtime state representative who, for years, worked to better the lives of the people of St. Clair County.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Traffic delays in St. Louis area amid rain and severe weather threats

ST. LOUIS – After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late-evening hours of Wednesday. Forecasts call for up to several inches of rain and heavy winds up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. The St. Louis region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management
KSDK

Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

70 EB closed past Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Louis. MoDOT advised drivers that the highway is closed past Goodfellow and that drivers should use an alternate route. News 4 will continue to monitor the roadways during rush hour as rain moves through the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
tncontentexchange.com

Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Thousands lose power as storms roll through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A line of storms is the first of several expected to sweep through the area Wednesday night. The high winds and heavy rain is toppling some trees and causing power outages. Ameren reports that there are more than 13,000 customers without power in the St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

In Cori Bush's Rout of Steve Roberts, St. Louis Voters Said Yes to Activism

In the summer of 1963 a series of protests erupted against Jefferson Bank in St. Louis. Black activists and political leaders called for the bank and major companies in St. Louis to employ more people of color during a year of civil unrest in the U.S. Several protestors were arrested as demonstrations in front of the bank continued for over a month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy