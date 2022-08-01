Nexstar Extends CEO Perry Sook’s Contract Through March 2026

Now that Dentsu has blended its global creative shops to form Dentsu Creative, the newly formed network has appointed its new EMEA leadership team. Former Isobar global managing partner Sven Huberts has been named president experience while former adam&eveDDB Group managing director Fiona McArthur has been appointed chief growth officer. The two join COO Ete Davies and CSO Patricia McDonald on the leadership team and will report to EMEA and U.K. CEO James Morris.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO