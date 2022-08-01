Nexstar Extends CEO Perry Sook’s Contract Through March 2026

www.adweek.com
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
Warner Bros. Discovery Closes Upfront With Nearly $6 Billion in Commitments
Warner Bros. Discovery has finally wrapped its upfront talks, the company confirmed during its second quarter earnings call on Thursday afternoon.
Crispin Porter Bogusky Moves Into the Stagwell Media Network, the Holding Company's Fastest Growing Group
Stagwell is expanding its media network by moving more of its agencies under the Stagwell Media Network (SMN) structural umbrella, including Forsman & Bodenfors, Crispin Porter Bogusky, Vitro and Observatory. The change is effective today and comes as SMN posted 33% net revenue growth in the second quarter, making it Stagwell’s fastest-growing network.
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) said on Friday that costs and savings targets for integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data company Refinitiv remain unchanged, and that it was launching a 750 million pound ($910.65 million) share buy-back.
Enviva Inc. (EVA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EVA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Paramount+ Adds Nearly 5 Million Subscribers, Breaking 43 Million
In a down quarter for many streaming services, Paramount hasn't yet peaked.
Iris Worldwide appoints Ian Sohn as CEO of North America
Creative agency Iris Worldwide has appointed Ian Sohn as CEO of Iris North America. Sohn will oversee all North American operations and be responsible for the region’s clients, revenue and growth. Sohn joins Iris from Publicis Groupe’s CRM agency Hawkeye, where he was president and chief client officer for...
Dentsu Creative EMEA Pulls Together its Leadership Team
Now that Dentsu has blended its global creative shops to form Dentsu Creative, the newly formed network has appointed its new EMEA leadership team. Former Isobar global managing partner Sven Huberts has been named president experience while former adam&eveDDB Group managing director Fiona McArthur has been appointed chief growth officer. The two join COO Ete Davies and CSO Patricia McDonald on the leadership team and will report to EMEA and U.K. CEO James Morris.
Criteo Completes Revised Deal to Acquire Ad-Tech Firm Iponweb
The acquisition for British headquartered ad-tech platform Iponweb has been completed by Criteo in a deal worth less than the original $380 million that was initially agreed upon.
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Huge, Niche, Swaarm & More
The hottest month of the year is kicking off with some of the hottest news in the industry. Dive in to see impressive growth, scalable partnerships and office openings around the globe. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX joined forces to activate creative collaborations...
Brave Commerce Podcast: The Power of Diversity While Scaling a Company
On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Esi Seng, CEO of Tate’s Bake Shop, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss scaling an acquired brand. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Sarah Hofstetter. Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of...
Just Eat Takeaway's Marketing Spend Grows by 40% as Orders Slow
Food delivery business Just Eat Takeaway saw its marketing expenses grow by 40% to $421.64 million (414 million euros) during the first half of the year. As delivery orders decreased by 7%, it announced it is actively exploring a partial or full sale of U.S. asset Grubhub, which it only acquired a year ago.
Denbury Inc. (DEN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DEN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Want to Do Good in Advertising? The UN Has a Plan for That
Our planet, and the people living on it, can’t afford to wait. To build a better world, we urgently need unity, clarity and momentum. That’s where the United Nations comes in.
The Roku Channel Adds Paramount+ as a Premium Subscription Offering
Paramount+ will launch as a premium subscription option within The Roku Channel later this month. Users can sign up for Paramount+’s essential plan, which includes advertisements, for $4.99 per month or its ad-free premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month. Roku also developed a specific live TV guide for...
