'Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!' Manning to host CMA Awards

Peyton Manning will host the 56th Country Music Association awards show with two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor,” Manning said in a statement.

Bryan says he and Manning are "great friends" and said Manning should be ready for "the night of his life."

"When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate," Bryan said in a statement. "We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!"

Manning has been to the CMA Awards before, even getting a chance to sing with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

We'll see if the NFL Hall of Famer takes the mic for a song, or if he backs off and lets Bryan handle that.