University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years

www.fox7austin.com
Related
fox7austin.com
South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado
MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
post-register.com
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it all began. (Earl McGehee/CC)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and killing his roommate in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery. APD says officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 8500 block...
fox7austin.com
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County
Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Austin police search for homicide suspect after dispute between roommates
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a North Austin home. The home is located at the intersection of Fairfield and Bradford near Navarro Early College High School. Police say a call came in shortly after 11 p.m. on August 1 about a...
Click2Houston.com
‘I got rid of the S.O.B.’: Hear from the man whose actions ended the Austin clock tower shooting rampage
Austin, TX – There are generations of people living because of Ramiro Martinez. Martinez is the man who took down the sniper who shot and killed 14 people from the University of Texas-Austin clock tower 56 years ago. “Ray Martinez was one of the bravest individuals I think I...
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
New initiative would make certain suspects surrender guns sooner
City and county officials are working together on an initiative to create a uniform gun surrender program in Austin and Travis County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia. Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin. The airport...
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
fox7austin.com
Judge grants Texas man bail after 4 years in jail with no conviction
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Cyrus Gray has been held at the Hays County Jail for more than four years on a murder charge—but hasn’t been convicted of anything. Now, he finally has a shot at freedom, but advocates are slamming his case as just one instance of a much larger injustice.
Comments / 0