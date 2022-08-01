Are businesses making a drop in the bucket for water security?

www.marketplace.org
marketplace.org
How some small businesses are bracing themselves for a downturn
Amid the almost daily back-and-forth about whether this economy is in a recession, a number of businesses aren’t waiting for a clear answer. Instead, they’re already taking steps to prepare for one. General Motors, for instance, recently announced that it’s cutting some spending and tapping the brakes on...
marketplace.org
A 60-year-old program for workers hurt by globalization comes to a close
The Trade Adjustment Assistance program has been a safety net for workers hurt by trade competition since 1962. In July, 60 years after it was introduced, it stopped accepting new applications. Kara Reynolds, an economics professor at American University, joined “Marketplace’s” Kai Ryssdal to talk about what it means to...
marketplace.org
Is the red-hot job market getting a little more pink?
The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted a slight decline in the number of job openings at the end of June. According to its latest JOLTS report, approximately 10.7 million jobs in the U.S. were open at the end of June, down by 0.3% from the month before. There are a...
marketplace.org
About 200 Chinese firms are at risk of getting kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE
In late 2017, a Chinese upstart called Luckin Coffee entered what was mostly a luxury sector in China. Starbucks stores in mainland China were prestigious and pricey, but Luckin offered cheaper coffee. Its selling point was that customers could order and pay through its app. A 2018 report by state-run...
marketplace.org
Should the U.S. try to restrict high-tech American companies from investing in China?
The aim of the recently passed CHIPS Act is to help boost American competitiveness with China in semiconductor production. Another bill in Congress, the bipartisan COMPETES Act – which CHIPS was originally a part of – is much wider in scope. One proposal by a group of bipartisan...
marketplace.org
Wildfires disproportionately affect low-income Americans, study finds
As wildfires burn in the west, new research from the University of Georgia finds that wildfires disproportionately affect lower-income people. And the overlap between that risk and concentrated insurance markets leaves residents with few options. The study looked at data from almost 100 counties around the U.S. and found that...
marketplace.org
Is the unemployment system prepared for a recession?
Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?. States are upgrading antiquated technology. But there are still big disparities among states. The deficit shrank 6% in June on record exports. Sending liquefied natural gas to Europe played a part in that. What Instagram's pivot to video...
marketplace.org
Behind the camera (and inside the industry) of license plate readers
If you’re listening to this while driving, there’s a chance you’ve passed an automated license plate reader. ALPRs are cameras mounted on police vehicles or streetlights that scan license plates and feed that information into databases. But with more surveillance comes larger questions about who should be using this technology and for what purpose.
marketplace.org
"Class Action Park"
marketplace.org
Climate tech could see big funding boost if Senate bill goes through
Climate and energy projects could see $370 billion in fresh funding thanks to a bill proposed by Senate Democrats. It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act, and it would also revise the tax code and reduce drug prices. In a surprise turn, it appears to have been developed with the...
marketplace.org
U.S. trade deficit shrinks as exports rise
The trade deficit fell in June by more than 6%, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Part of that is because imports fell slightly. That’s likely because consumers haven’t been buying as much stuff this year. But a big reason why the trade gap narrowed in June is because...
marketplace.org
What is cryptocurrency?
One of our GOAT listeners called in with a question about cryptocurrency, and Ryan is psyched. Crypto is everywhere right now, but it can be kinda hard for kids (and grown-ups!) to know how it all works. We’ll head to the far reaches of the internet to learn about the promise and peril of crypto, and why any form of money only works if you believe it will … whoa.
marketplace.org
Determined to woo customers, airlines offer more flexibility
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it is taking public comments on a proposal aimed at boosting protections for airline passengers seeking refunds for tickets. The department said since the start of the pandemic, it’s been flooded with complaints from consumers with non-refundable tickets who couldn’t travel because of flight cancellations or personal health concerns.
