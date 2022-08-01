Tuscumbia man allegedly had methamphetamines in system during 2021 fatal crash

www.al.com
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing $48,000 from elderly man
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman has been charged with exploiting an elderly man in Tuscumbia. Kristen Polenik, 36, was arrested on July 30 by officers with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with first-degree exploitation of the elderly. According to court documents, Polenik allegedly stole $47,807 from an elderly man over two […]
Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Decatur man faces domestic violence and drug charges
A Decatur man was arrested and charged with domestic violence after police were called about a burglary.
Man pleads not guilty to 2021 Rogersville murder
A Rogersville man charged with murder has been indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at...
Arrest made in deadly Florence crash
On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.
Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck
Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on him which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.
Florence Police: Woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
Decatur woman arrested for assault, burglary
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
MCSO: Murder suspect stole trustee uniform, hid it under his clothes
News 19 spoke with Morgan County Sheriff's Office PIO Mike Swafford who gave details into the escape attempt.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 45 minutes ago. One...
Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN FLORENCE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A DECEASED FEMALE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 315 TRADE STREET ON FRIDAY TO CHECK ON THE RESIDENT, REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN HAD NOT BEEN HEARD FROM BY THE COMPLAINANT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED THE RESIDENT’S SON, RICHARD CROSSLIN ALONG WITH A FEMALE, AMANDA PHILLIPS, WHO ATTEMPTED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM ENTERING THE HOME. OFFICERS WERE ULTIMATELY ABLE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY WHERE THEY LOCATED THE BODY OF REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN DECEASED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. AMANDA PHILLIPS WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING GOVERMENTAL OPERATIONS AND RICHARD CROSSLIN WAS ARRESTED FOR UNRELATED WARRANTS. THE MANOR OF DEATH IS UNDETERMINED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED. THE CASE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
Last day of eviction from Derrick Street Homeless Camp
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 1 hour ago. One...
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
