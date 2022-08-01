IU football opens fall camp this week — Here’s the quarterback situation

The Gators have been tasked with replacing five of their top seven pass-catchers from a season ago, although the return of Justin Shorter, the team's top target last season, gives the Gators some stability in the room. Shorter, who's also considered one of the team's top blockers at wideout, hauled in 41 receptions for 550 yards last season. The offseason transfer of Jacob Copeland and the graduation of Rick Wells left the Gators without two experienced players after last season, even if Florida returns much depth in the room in Xzavier Henderson, Trent Whittemore, Ja'Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Ja'Markis Weston.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO