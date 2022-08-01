IU football opens fall camp this week — Here’s the quarterback situation

www.thedailyhoosier.com
WATCH: QB Bo Nix opens up about QB battle during fall camp
Hear from Oregon quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses his summer where he got married, spent time in Alabama with family, and went on a honeymoon while also preparing himself for a fall camp QB competition that carried over from spring football. He discusses his prep and his thoughts on the Duck program as they open up fall camp on Friday.
Why Louisville football will begin fall camp without top 2022 WR signee Devaughn Mortimer
When the Louisville football team begins fall camp Wednesday, it will do so without the highest-rated wide receiver prospect to sign with the Cardinals' 2022 recruiting class. Four-star wideout Devaughn Mortimer has not yet enrolled at U of L, head coach Scott Satterfield confirmed Tuesday during the Cards' media day. On Feb....
Jeff Brohm Recaps First Day of 2022 Purdue Football Fall Training Camp
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm addressed the media following the team's first day of fall training camp. The Boilermakers open their season on Sept. 1 against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Big Ten Daily: Penn State Football Opens Training Camp
Big Ten Daily, Aug. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska.
What's options does Purdue have at quarterback in 2023?
Yesterday Boiler Sports Report broke down both the short-term and long-term impact of Rickie Collins’ decommitment from Purdue.
IU women’s basketball player’s home destroyed by fire
The Minnesota home of IU women’s basketball freshman Lilly Meister suffered significant damage due to a fire on Aug. 1. Meister and her family are doing fine but they have been displaced just weeks before her first semester in Bloomington begins. “The whole upstairs is virtually gone, or smoke...
Indiana Football Depth Chart on First Day of Fall Camp
The Indiana football program had its first practice of fall camp on Tuesday. Tom Allen said every position is still up for grabs, but the team has released its first two-deep depth chart of the season.
Michigan football trending for 2023 tight end
Michigan football already has one tight end committed to the 2023 class in Oswego (Ill.) three-star Deakon Tonielli. But it appears that the Wolverines aren’t quite done yet. During the maize and blue’s big visit weekend last week, the BBQ at the Big House, they hosted a three-star athlete...
247Sports
Florida camp preview: Wide receiver
The Gators have been tasked with replacing five of their top seven pass-catchers from a season ago, although the return of Justin Shorter, the team's top target last season, gives the Gators some stability in the room. Shorter, who's also considered one of the team's top blockers at wideout, hauled in 41 receptions for 550 yards last season. The offseason transfer of Jacob Copeland and the graduation of Rick Wells left the Gators without two experienced players after last season, even if Florida returns much depth in the room in Xzavier Henderson, Trent Whittemore, Ja'Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Ja'Markis Weston.
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Fighting Irish's Schedule
Six wins — all by double digits — by an average of 27.3 points per game coming out of the Week 7 bye brought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into bowl season on quite the high note. But the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl was not exactly the season-ending party that the Fighting Irish hoped to have on New Year’s Day, falling 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching debut after Brian Kelly departed to LSU.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball prediction - QB Rickie Collins to LSU
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong puts in a crystal ball prediction for QB Rickie Collins to LSU, after his de-commitment from Purdue.
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Clearwater Central Christian is as talented as they come in 1A-Metro
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – The city of Clearwater has themselves a few teams that could be making a lot of noise this season, but Clearwater Central Catholic might bring the most talent and fanfare around them. From talented athletes like Nate Johnson III and Curtis Roberts to a head coach in ...
