Fort Carson will conduct a full-scale exercise in August

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fort Carson announced it will conduct an exercise to test emergency response and recovery systems in August.

From August 15 to August 19, Fort Carson will conduct a full-scale exercise to test Fort Carson’s emergency response and recovery systems. Fort Carson said the scenario will test how the installation responds to and recovers from a large-scale power outage that could last several days.

According to Fort Carson, access to the installation via Gate 19 at Charter Oak Ranch Rd near I25 and Santa Fe Ave may be impacted periodically. Service members, families, and civilian employees are encouraged to use other gates to access Fort Carson during the exercise.

Fort Carson wrote that these full-scale exercises allow them to evaluate emergency response plans, identify capability gaps, and refine processes so that in the event of a real catastrophic situation, the installation is ready to respond while continuing to care for soldiers and families.

Additional information will be provided by Fort Carson closer to the start of the exercise.

