Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 shelter animals from flooding

www.newschannel5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
Wave 3
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
wymt.com
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
leoweekly.com
Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes
Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in surveillance traps across seven Jefferson County Zip Codes:. The surveillance traps are monitored by The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), which has been in charge of mosquito control for over 60 years. Connie Mendel, the senior director of LMPHW, said in a statement that the public should research “all of the preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, and your family, from mosquitoes.”
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
wymt.com
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
WLKY.com
Frankfort couple charged with animal torture after bloodied dog found in dumpster
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Frankfort couple is facing charges after a bloodied dog was found in a dumpster. On Sunday evening, police responded to the 800 block of Schenkle Lane in reference to a man throwing a live dog covered in the blood into a dumpster. Once on scene,...
wymt.com
Corbin Arena offering free event tickets for flood donations
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Corbin Arena are offering free event tickets in exchange for flood relief donations. The ‘EKY Disaster Relief Donation Drive’ is from August 1 through 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Corbin Arena box office. Two tickets for each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Authorities in areas hit by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are cracking down on looting. The Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says he has requested and received 25 National Guard Units to be deployed to Perry County. He says the units will be used to support security and safety in communities that are vulnerable to looting.
wdrb.com
Northern Kentucky father and sons share $500,000 on lottery scratch-off prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky family is a half-million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks of California, Kentucky, claimed a $500,000 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last Friday. William owns...
wymt.com
WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
newsy.com
At Least 28 Dead, Unknown Number Missing After Kentucky Flooding
Alongside the narrows of troublesome creek, a destructive path in Eastern Kentucky. "I lost my mother; her name is Betty Beaver. And my brother, his name is Bobby Lee Bearer Junior. My uncle James Mueller, and my aunt Carolyn Mueller," said Patricia Combs. The catastrophic floods took four family members...
Ky. flood survivors in 5 counties can apply for FEMA help
Renters and homeowners in five Kentucky counties—Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry—are eligible to apply for individual assistance from FEMA.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
Comments / 0