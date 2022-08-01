‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary

www.tryondailybulletin.com
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community Foundation funding helps Dill drive community involvement with Polk County Schools
Finding funding to help provide more educational opportunities for Polk County Schools students. Helping teachers with the cost of pursuing master’s degrees. Working with local organizations to help benefit the community. These are just a few of the accomplishments of Ronette Dill during the 2021-22 school year in her...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Employees recognized for ‘Star Quality Care’ at Rutherford Regional
Rutherford Regional Health System honored its teams with a special Employee Appreciation event on Wednesday, July 27. “We thank each of our team members for the commitment they have shown to our patients and our community throughout the first half of 2022,” said Rebecca Segal, CEO of RRHS. “We look forward to continuing our mission of Making Communities Healthier alongside all of these great healthcare workers throughout the rest of this year.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Shrimpfest returning to Tryon
After a break for a few years, the Rotary Club of Tryon is bringing back Shrimpfest. Shrimpfest will be held on September 10, from 6 – 9 p.m. in the covered gym at Harmon Field. Attendees will be able to eat their fill of shrimp and all the fixings, and the event will feature entertainment from Pam Stone and Aaron Greene as the DJ.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Join Congregational Church (UCC) in Tryon for seminar, ‘A Deeper Connection with God”
The Psalmists show us in their writings what it is to courageously and vulnerably enter into conversation with God. Join the Congregational Church (UCC) in Tryon for a half-day workshop retreat that will focus on what it means to form a deeper connection and conversation with God. Workshop leaders are...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local nonprofits partner to help a family in need
Operation Hope, Habitat for Humanity prove that two helpers are better than one. When moving to a small town, people often wonder how their new neighbors will come together when a family is in need. Landrum proved it has earned its reputation as a friendly place on the map, a spot where neighbors know and help each other.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Reba Ledbetter Earley
Nashville– Reba Ledbetter Earley, 84, died July 11 in Nashville, Tennessee after an extended period of declining health. A native of the Rock Springs community of Polk County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Dan Ledbetter and Clara Mae Womack Ledbetter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Earley, her daughter Andrea Michelle (Shelly) Earley, her brother Billy Tom Ledbetter and sister Barbara Sitton. She is survived by her son, Tony Earley, of Nashville, daughter-in-law Sarah Bell Earley, and granddaughters Clara Eudora An Xiang Earley, and Willa Ruth Zhi Wen Earley.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Help save lives by donating blood
Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience. The community is invited to help...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Foothills Humane Society has record breaking adoptions in July
POLK COUNTY––The Foothills Humane Society had a record-breaking month of adoptions in July, all thanks to the local supportive community. According to Adoptions Coordinator Monica Holt, there were 102 adoptions at FHS during the month of July. Adoptions were a combination of both cats and dogs, she says, but during a typical month at FHS, there are usually somewhere between 70-85 adoptions.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Presbyterian Church presents tenor Alexander Harrelson Sunday afternoon
Tryon Presbyterian Church is proud to present one of its own, tenor Alexander Harrelson, for a special afternoon of music at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Harrelson, 22, has just returned from Novafeltria, Italy, where he performed the role of Lindoro in a David Ronis production of Rossini’s “L’Italiana in Algeri.” He had the privilege of working with renowned conductor Joseph Rescigno as part of the Montefeltro Festival.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Sizemore to continue gymnastics legacy in Tryon
First as a gymnast, then as a coach, Jessica Sizemore has spent large portions of her life in Tryon’s Foothills Gymnastics Academy. Now she’ll be there even more often – as the gym’s operator. When longtime owner and coach Jana Williamson announced plans to close Foothills...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Joseph A. Fulcher
Tryon — Joseph A. Fulcher, 87, of Tryon passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City. A native of Bridgeton, NC, Joe proudly served thirty years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant in charge of hospital operations.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Henry Cecil Cannon, Jr.
Tryon– Henry “Cecil” Cannon, 86, of Tryon NC died July 30, 2022, in the care of Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, NC. Born and raised in Fitzgerald, GA, he was the son of Henry Cecil Cannon, Sr., and Dora Corinne Ellis. He graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1954 where he played center on the varsity football team. After high school, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology graduating with a BS in architecture and building construction.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines avoid rain, kick off preseason schedule
Polk County’s football program kicked off fall practice Monday, dodging afternoon rain showers for a brisk workout on the school practice fields. The Wolverines are gearing up for their August 19 season opener at Newton-Conover and have a series of events scheduled before that road trip. Polk has decided...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
One person airlifted after truck flips on US 74
MILL SPRING––On Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., Mill Spring Fire Department was dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident on US 74. At mile marker 166, a semi-truck and a vehicle got into a serious accident. According to officials at Mill Spring Fire Department, the vehicle cut off the semi-truck, which caused the truck to overturn. The semi-truck then flipped over the guardrail and landed upside down in the woods. The car sustained heavy damage on the front passenger’s side.
