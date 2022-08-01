www.tryondailybulletin.com
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines avoid rain, kick off preseason schedule
Polk County’s football program kicked off fall practice Monday, dodging afternoon rain showers for a brisk workout on the school practice fields. The Wolverines are gearing up for their August 19 season opener at Newton-Conover and have a series of events scheduled before that road trip. Polk has decided...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Shrimpfest returning to Tryon
After a break for a few years, the Rotary Club of Tryon is bringing back Shrimpfest. Shrimpfest will be held on September 10, from 6 – 9 p.m. in the covered gym at Harmon Field. Attendees will be able to eat their fill of shrimp and all the fixings, and the event will feature entertainment from Pam Stone and Aaron Greene as the DJ.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Reba Ledbetter Earley
Nashville– Reba Ledbetter Earley, 84, died July 11 in Nashville, Tennessee after an extended period of declining health. A native of the Rock Springs community of Polk County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Dan Ledbetter and Clara Mae Womack Ledbetter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Earley, her daughter Andrea Michelle (Shelly) Earley, her brother Billy Tom Ledbetter and sister Barbara Sitton. She is survived by her son, Tony Earley, of Nashville, daughter-in-law Sarah Bell Earley, and granddaughters Clara Eudora An Xiang Earley, and Willa Ruth Zhi Wen Earley.
The Post and Courier
Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening
SPARTANBURG — A $5 million mixed-use retail development is scheduled to open as early as October on Spartanburg's Northside. The Hub, at 578 N. Church St., began construction in November 2021. The new 16,700-square-foot building will include Moe's Original BBQ and Wofford College's book store. Michael Fletcher, owner of Greenville-based Fletcher Development, told The Post and Courier construction is nearly complete and tenants have started renovating their building space at the site.
2022 Preview: Gaffney Indians
The Gaffney Indians are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
Smoky Mountain News
Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years
It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
FOX Carolina
Heat lightning... not actually a thing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Joseph A. Fulcher
Tryon — Joseph A. Fulcher, 87, of Tryon passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City. A native of Bridgeton, NC, Joe proudly served thirty years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant in charge of hospital operations.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary
In 2004, students at Polk Central Elementary were identified as being in need of additional reading support. The Rotary Club of Tryon, under the leadership of Dave Hosick and Bill and Carolyn Jones, knew how to help. That fall, the trio was licensed to start the first Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program at the elementary school.
furman.edu
How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville
Furman University alumnus Sam Hayes ’20, who majored in history and politics and international affairs, and Ken Kolb, professor and chair of the sociology department at Furman, pored over hundreds of thousands of Greenville County property records as part of their “Mapping Housing Inequities Project.” What they found were about 5,000 deeds containing racially restrictive language and covenants. And while these deeds date to the early part of the 1900s, their impact on Black families in particular is still being felt today. South Carolina Public Radio’s Scott Morgan spoke to Kolb and Hayes, a post-baccalaureate fellow at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities.
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Join Congregational Church (UCC) in Tryon for seminar, ‘A Deeper Connection with God”
The Psalmists show us in their writings what it is to courageously and vulnerably enter into conversation with God. Join the Congregational Church (UCC) in Tryon for a half-day workshop retreat that will focus on what it means to form a deeper connection and conversation with God. Workshop leaders are...
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolyn Opal Pittman Sauve
Columbus– Carolyn Opal Pittman Sauve, 88 of Columbus NC, passed away July 29, 2022, at Willow Ridge in Rutherfordton. She was the wife of Joseph E. “Jack” Sauve and daughter of the late Floyd and Nina Morris Pittman. She was a former member of the Philadelphia Presbyterian...
Pickens County starts school year ready to face challenges ahead
Just like that, Pickens County school hallways are again filled with kids who are ready to start the new school year.
shescatchingflights.com
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville for an Enjoyable Experience
Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville!
The Post and Courier
Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space
SPARTANBURG — A pub in downtown Spartanburg will soon be able to accommodate more customers by increasing its bar and restaurant footprint. Main Street Pub is planning to add more seating, new restrooms, larger kitchen space, a U-shaped bar and expand into an adjacent 2,000-square-foot space. “There are so...
FOX Carolina
City of Landrum is suing town of Campobello over land dispute
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Landrum has filed a lawsuit against a neighboring town amid a dispute over the annexation of several pieces of land. According to officials in Landrum, the town of Campobello recently annexed land surrounding property already within Landrum’s city limits. The lawsuit...
hendersonville.com
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a Beautiful Hendersonville Experience
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a family-owned winery located on acreage that has been in the family and farmed for more than nine generations. The tasting room includes both indoor and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the vineyards. Saint Paul wines are made from 14 varieties of grapes grown in two locations at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet, the highest in Henderson County and some of the highest in the state. Saint Paul wines are produced and crafted by the full-time winemaker, a graduate of California Polytechnic University with more than 14 years of experience in producing wine in Sonoma, California before joining us in North Carolina. They offer a wide variety of venues, indoor and outdoor, for your wedding or special event.
