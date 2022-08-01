Have the past misdeeds of John James Audubon come home to roost?

phys.org
Rare glacier research notebooks now available digitally
Over 140 documents from notebooks and reports that feature first-person accounts of glacial landscapes from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries are now available to the public through the CU Digital Library. These expedition notebooks and reports come from the Roger G. Barry glaciology collection, which was donated to the CU...
Understanding cooperation and conflict in plant symbionts
The traditional idea of symbiosis—long-term interactions between two organisms—is that the participants mutually benefit each other. However, researchers have debated whether the interests of the symbionts always line up with the hosts they inhabit, or whether genes that benefit symbionts might come at the expense of their hosts. A new study investigates this question through genomic sequencing and infecting plant hosts with their microbial symbionts.
Dive into the history of this historic underwater shipwreck site
Human history and marine life meet at the site of underwater shipwrecks. After years of residing on the ocean floor, ships can take on a strange second life as a habit for local fish. One example of this fascinating phenomenon is U-352, a sunken German U-boat off the North Carolina coast. Built in 1940 and sunk on May 9, 1942, the boat now hosts an ecosystem of algae and coral. Thanks to photography from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, curious explorers can take a virtual tour of this shipwreck and learn more about its...
Habitat survey sheds light on survival of mule deer
Huge-eared and inquisitive, mule deer are an iconic species found just about anywhere there's vegetation in the Western U.S. Mule deer's natural habitat across the West has been substantially altered by agriculture, and in some areas, the species' numbers have declined. In the last few decades, however, many farmers have used federal conservation programs to restore sensitive lands to grass and shrub. Scientists at Washington State University want to know how agriculture and restored fields in southeastern Washington affect mule deer.
Releasing non-native fish to control mosquitoes is often ineffective and harmful to environment
The increased number of mosquitoes flying around western Oregon this summer could have a potential unintended consequence: A spike in non-native fish released into home water features, public and private ponds and wetlands in attempts to control the pesky insect. That's according to Sam Chan, Oregon State University Sea Grant...
