Recovering biodiversity in Brazil's pioneering Atlantic Forest through conservation and ecological restoration

phys.org
Related
Phys.org
Researchers discover hundreds of new ant species in Northern Australia's tropics
Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers have discovered thousands of new ant species in the monsoonal tropics, showing ant populations in Northern Australia are some of the world's most diverse. CDU ecologist Professor Alan Andersen and his collaborators have assembled the world's largest collection of Australian ants, containing more than 8,000...
Phys.org
How the blue economy will shape the future of Canada's oceans—and its coastal communities
The words "blue economy" will soon shape the future of Canada's oceans, from the fiords and straits of British Columbia to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic to the vast seascapes of the Arctic. The transformation of Canada's ocean economies will be felt throughout the country and will set an example for nations around the world.
natureworldnews.com
Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment
Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
natureworldnews.com
Save The Forests: New Space Technology May Help Prevent Deforestation
According to environmentalist Leonidas Nzigiyimpa, folks cannot control whatever they can't comprehend and researchers ought to apply innovative methods to enhance the state of forested areas. Save the Forests!. (Photo : Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images) Mr Nzigiyimpa is the head conservator of five designated forested zones in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Sediment improvement and submerged plant restoration improves reconstruction of urban lake ecosystem
West Lake, located in the southwest of Hangzhou city and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2011, is a typically shallow and eutrophic lake that faces an issue of "incense ashes sediment." Floating and soft sediment layers at the bottom of the West Lake contain high level of...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
natureworldnews.com
Will Catastrophic Climate Change Lead to Human Extinction? -New Analysis Released
The authors say that although it is understudied, the consequences of catastrophic climate change, being the possibility of human extinction, could still be on the cards if no action is taken. They contend that the world must begin preparing for what they refer to as the "climate endgame" and demand...
Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger
Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change
A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
Congo oil blocks auction draws warnings of environmental catastrophe
KINSHASA, July 28 (Reuters) - Licensing rights for 30 oil and gas blocks in the Democratic Republic of Congo went up for auction on Thursday, opening parts of the world's second-biggest rainforest to drilling that could release large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, jeopardising climate goals to tame global warming.
Natural systems in Australia are unravelling. If they collapse, human society could too
In the long-delayed State of the Environment report released this week, there is one terrifying sentence: “Environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses.” Hyperbole? Sadly not. Climate change has already warmed Australia 1.4℃ and changed rainfall in some regions. Natural ecosystems are already struggling from land clearing, intensive agriculture, soil degradation and poor water management. Climate changes and related sea level rise are making this worse. It’s a mistake to think this won’t affect us. It can be easy to live in cities and believe you’re somehow walled off from environmental disaster. This...
Climate change is already fueling global migration. The world isn’t ready to meet people’s changing needs, experts say
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Worsening climate largely from the burning of coal and gas is uprooting millions of people, with wildfires overrunning towns in California, rising seas overtaking island nations and drought exacerbating conflicts in various parts of the world. Each year, natural disasters force an average of 21.5...
Phys.org
Climate change: Potential to end humanity is 'dangerously underexplored' say experts
Global heating could become "catastrophic" for humanity if temperature rises are worse than many predict or cause cascades of events we have yet to consider, or indeed both. The world needs to start preparing for the possibility of a "climate endgame." This is according to an international team of researchers...
Phys.org
Tepary beans offer producers a low-input, climate-resilient legume alternative
Tepary beans are among the most drought-tolerant legume crops in the world, but at one time, they were almost an endangered species in the U.S. Waltram Ravelombola, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research organic and specialty crop breeder at Vernon and in the Texas A&M Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, is one of a few scientists to bring tepary beans into modern cropping systems and diets.
Upworthy
Nigerians are building earthquake-proof homes from plastic bottles and it could be a game-changer
Plastic is, without a doubt, one of the biggest banes of the environment. Plastic production has skyrocketed since the 1950s and it's nonbiodegradable, which means it simply doesn't decompose. The dumping of plastic has become one of the biggest environmental issues, but Nigeria is showing the world an amazing way to repurpose plastic for a better future. Nigerian companies are now using plastic bottles to build homes that can withstand powerful earthquakes and even bullets. The technology is called the "bottle trick." The first house to be built using recycled plastic bottles was in the village of Yelwa. The house has turned into a tourist attraction with even government officials and traditional leaders paying a visit to see the marvel. The ecofriendly home was built with nothing but plastic bottles, sand and mud, reported Power of positivity.
Tiny Bolivian automaker bets it can tap world's largest lithium deposits
COCHABAMBA, Bolivia, July 28 (Reuters) - A Bolivian startup is betting on the Andean nation's unlikely push to mine the world's largest lithium deposits, building tiny electric cars that it hopes can be adopted throughout Latin America with locally made batteries.
We Must Start Preparing Now For How Climate Change Might End Civilization, Says Report
Speculating over humanity's demise is a sport we humans have enjoyed since forever. We build religions on our eschatological hopes, weave fiction out of our dystopian fears, and even write songs about the end of the world as we know it. So it's surprising that in the midst of an...
Australia's Greens back climate law but vow to fight coal, gas projects
MELBOURNE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Greens party on Wednesday threw its support behind the government's climate change legislation, clearing the way for a bill enshrining a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030, but said it would oppose new fossil fuel projects.
Phys.org
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
'Like ocean rips': CSIRO report identifies 7 ‘global megatrends’ shaping the 21st century
Around 3.7 million Australians have been unintentionally caught in an ocean rip. For the unprepared it can be a harrowing experience – but for experienced surfers, rips are a handy way to ride through the whitewash and out to the break. We’re not surfers, but we work at Australia’s national science agency in “strategic foresight”, which you can think of as the study of the currents taking the world into the future. These currents are a bit like ocean rips: they present risks for those who don’t understand them, but opportunities for societies, organisations and people who are prepared. We call...
Comments / 0