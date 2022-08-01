‘Eureka’ Voice Actress Ruth Righi Loves How The Show ‘Empowers’ Young Girls In STEM

girlsunited.essence.com
Jonica Booth Reveals Which Line Made It Into ‘Rap Sh!t’ By Accident
Spoiler alert: she was supposed to say “party favors”. Issa Rae has done it again and this time with another HBO Max show surrounding the come-up of two childhood besties trying to take over the rap industry together. Introducing Rap Sh!t, created by the Insecure star herself and executive produced by Miami-based City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami. Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) reunite and rekindle their high school friendship to embark on a journey as upcoming femcees in the music industry filled with seducing, scheming, scamming, sexing, and surviving.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Getty And The Smithsonian Acquire Ebony And Jet Photo Archives
Approximately four million photographs will be digitized as a result of the acquisition. With a $30 million dollar transaction, over four million negatives and prints from Jet and Ebony magazines will now be digitized. This purchase was made by the combined efforts of the Smithsonian Institution, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.
Why Tyler Perry Paid Cicely Tyson $1M For A Day's Work
The director and movie mogul made sure the legendary actress was steadily working and well-paid in the final years of her illustrious career. Cicely Tyson was a highly regarded actress in life, and is now recalled fondly for her legacy and lengthy career in death. But one director, in particular, made sure to give Tyson her proverbial flowers while the treasured actress was still earthside and actively working in Hollywood.
Head Brit In Charge: The Black Woman Behind Skims And Good American
When you talk Good American or Skims, make sure you mention Emma Grede—the fashion powerhouse putting Black women first. Countless brands have begun receiving more of my support the moment I found out a Black woman was at the helm. Good. American and Skims were two of these—and the...
Crystal Renay And Ne-Yo Split Three Months After Vow Renewal: A Timeline Of Their Relationship
She has filed for divorce from the star, accusing him of having a child outside their marriage. Check out their love story gone sour, dating back to 2014. It looks like things might be over and really done with this time for Crystal Renay and crooner Ne-Yo following six years of marriage.
Brittany O’Grady Doesn’t ‘Remember Seeing Much’ Natural Curl Representation In Mainstream Magazines
The ‘Star’ actress is officially the celebrity partner for hair brand Bumble and bumble. If you’ve seen The White Lotus, Black Christmas, or the highly-rated series FOX’s Star with Ryan Destiny and Queen Latifah, we’re a thousand percent positive that you know who Brittany O’Grady is. The 26-year-old actress has been on a role since she got her big break on Lee Daniels’ show and has only continued to grow more and more in her star power, including becoming the first celebrity ambassador for Free People and securing a partnership with Bumble and bumble.
Leslie Grace, The First Afro-Latina 'Batgirl,' Reacts To Her Movie Being Permanently Shelved
Upon the news of Warner Brothers canceling the release of the highly-anticipated DC Superhero project, the actress declared herself "my own damn hero." Just as fan anticipation was mounting for Batgirl, the first solo film for the DC Superhero featuring actress Leslie Grace as the first Afro-Latina to fill the caped crusader’s boots, Warner Brothers suddenly pulled the plug on the project.
Answering The Call: Bravo’s Dr. Jackie and Dr. Contessa Talk Shifting The Representation of Black Career Women On Reality TV
The stars of 'Married to Medicine' discuss breaking down barriers in their careers and redefining what reality television means for Black women. The billion-dollar reality TV industry owes so much to Black women. They have powered some of the most memorable moments in the genre, and spawned enduring internet fodder...
Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look
Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
