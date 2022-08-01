ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

By Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Anna Popp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
These Amazon deals help you find wireless earbuds, soundbars and kitchen appliances for wallet-friendly prices. Apple / Hisense / Samsung / Kasa / Duxtop / Amazon / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on one of our favorite smart vacuums , a compact cooktop and some stylish Apple earbuds , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. You can also get ahead of the fall shopping rush with Amazon back-to-school deals .

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase .

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $155.99 (Save $104)
  2. Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio for $127.99 (Save $72)
  3. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)
  4. Duxtop 1800-Watt Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner from $58.39 (Save $21 to $51.60)
  5. Asus 15.6-Inch 512GB TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,069.99 (Save $230)
  6. 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad from $299 (Save $29.01 to $50)
  7. Hisense 55-Inch U7G ULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $598 (Save $251.99)
  8. Kasa HS103P4 Mini Smart Plugs, 4-Pack for $24.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
  9. Sun Ninja 4-Person Beach Tent from $82.95 (Save $25 to $32.15)
  10. Eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro Wireless Home Security Add-On Camera for $99.99 (Save $50)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 40% off: One of Reviewed's favorite smart vacuums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235EWC_0h0WcA9z00
Eufy's RoboVac 30C is easy to use and does a solid job of cleaning floors. Eufy/Amazon

Make house cleaning easier with the help of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C . Typically listed for $259.99, this smart robot vacuum is now on sale in black and white for 40% off at $155.99. The RoboVac 30C is one of the best smart vacuums we've ever tested for its robust and straightforward features that let you dictate cleaning schedules, initial cleanings and check on the battery status. Controlled through the Eufy mobile app, the vacuum picked up over 10 grams of dirt on average from hardwood floors and carpets during our tests.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $155.99 (Save $104)

2. Less than $130: This immersive soundbar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TA92k_0h0WcA9z00
This Samsung soundbar can help turn your living room into a home theater with super immersive sound. Samsung / Amazon / Reviewed

Expand the soundscape of your home's TV with the Samsung HW-A450/ZA soundbar . Normally priced from $199.99, this 2.1-channel home audio add-on is now available for $127.99 thanks to a 36% discount. Samsung says the soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer to get a deep bass out of your favorite shows and movies along with enhanced audio tracking that equalizes background music and consistent volume control. Gamers will also appreciate the perfectly synced directional audio that moves with the action on-screen and crosstalk cancellation that minimizes distractions.

Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio for $127.99 (Save $72)

3. Save $69: One of Reviewed's favorite wireless headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWqZZ_0h0WcA9z00
The Apple AirPods Pro are comfy, powerful and now very affordable at Amazon. Reviewed/Apple

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds , as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

4. 47% off: This compact cooktop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNEOk_0h0WcA9z00
This Duxtop induction burner lets you prepare savory dishes on any surface you have to work with. Duxtop / Amazon / Reviewed

Turn any surface into a miniature stove with the Duxtop 1800-watt induction cooktop burner . Typically listed for $109.99, this countertop appliance is now available for 47% off at $58.39. Duxtop says the burner has 15 preset power levels and temperature levels up to 460°F, making it more energy efficient than traditional gas or electric stoves. It's also easy to clean using just a damp towel thanks to its oversized glass cooktop that doesn't burn food.

Duxtop 1800-Watt Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner from $58.39 (Save $21 to $51.60)

5. Save $230: This powerful gaming laptop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iNGt_0h0WcA9z00
The Asus TUF Dash is thinner than other gaming laptops and has plenty of processing power for you to stream longer. Asus / Amazon / Reviewed

Take your online gaming experience on the go with the Asus TUF Dash 15 laptop . Normally priced at $1,299.99, this 15.6-inch portable computer with a 512-gigabyte storage capacity is on sale today for $1,069.99 thanks to a $230 price cut. Asus says the TUF Dash uses the latest processor for a more powerful performance. That power is housed within a 15.6-inch full HD display and a thin design ready to be used any time and any place you'd like.

Asus 15.6-Inch 512GB TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,069.99 (Save $230)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjbiA_0h0WcA9z00
If you need a portable device that can do it all, look no further than the Apple iPad 9th-gen. Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith

If you need to pick up a reliable, portable device before heading back to school this year, the ninth-generation Apple iPad can help you out. Typically listed from $329, this 10.2-inch tablet can be yours for as low as $299 in its 64-gigabyte capacity thanks to a $30 price cut. We ranked this particular iPad among the best tablets we've ever tested thanks to its super-responsive touchscreen and powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip that allows users to compose emails, play games through Apple Arcade and take notes with the Apple Pencil. You'll get up to ten hours of video playback and on a full battery quick-opening mobile apps.

2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad from $299 (Save $29.01 to $50)

2. Hisense 55-Inch U7G ULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWBdj_0h0WcA9z00
The Hisense U7G has amazing picture quality and even better features for gaming fans. Reviewed.com

Get the most out of your home gaming experience with the Hisense U7G QLED Android 4K TV . Normally priced at $849.99, you can get this 55-inch smart screen for 30% off at $598. When we tested the U7G, we experienced its exceptional brightness and fantastic contrast. The real draw is its gaming-related hardware and software, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate for the most immersive speedrun of your life.

Hisense 55-Inch U7G ULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $598 (Save $251.99)

3. Kasa HS103P4 Mini Smart Plugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGvRd_0h0WcA9z00
These Kasa mini smart plugs let you control when your electronics turn on and off throughout the day. Kasa / Amazon / Reviewed

Get better control of your home energy with this collection of Kasa mini smart plugs . Typically listed at $29.99, you can get the four-pack of compact home devices for $24.99 thanks to a 10% discount and an additional $2 on-page coupon. Kasa says the plugs can turn devices plugged into it on and off through the Kasa app, either by touch control or voice control via Alexa and Google Home Assistant. You can even use the app's timer or countdown schedules to activate when certain devices turn on and off during the day.

Kasa HS103P4 Mini Smart Plugs, 4-Pack for $24.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)

4. Sun Ninja 4-Person Beach Tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KNfk_0h0WcA9z00
This Sun Ninja beach tent gives you plenty of coverage from the sun and it's easy to put up. Sun Ninja / Reviewed

Stay cool on your next trip to the coastline with this Sun Ninja beach tent . Normally priced from $114.95, you can get this tent in different sizes and colors for as low as $82.95 in its 7- by 7.5-foot version. Sun Ninja says the tent is made from advanced water-resistant fabric and offers UPF 50+ sun coverage to keep you from burning or overheating. It also comes in a travel bag with stability poles and anchors for an easy setup process.

Sun Ninja 4-Person Beach Tent from $82.95 (Save $25 to $32.15)

5. Eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro Wireless Home Security Add-On Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wznC_0h0WcA9z00
This Eufy wireless security camera captures video footage around your house for up to 180 days on a single charge. Eufy / Amazon / Reviewed

Stay alert to what goes on around your house with the eufyCam 2C Pro home security camera . Typically listed for $149.99, this wireless device can be yours for $99.99 thanks to a $50 price cut at Amazon. Eufy says the 2C Pro captures imagery in 2K resolution for up to 180 days on a single battery charge. Its human detection technology notes body shapes and face patterns to let you know if a person is approaching during the day or after hours with its detailed night vision.

Eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro Wireless Home Security Add-On Camera for $99.99 (Save $50)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

