Tracy Lawrence to perform in Albany in October

Homecoming exhibition at Albany Museum of Art is in its final two weeks
Homecoming, a museum-wide exhibition celebrating the return of the permanent collection of the Albany Museum of Art, is in its final two weeks. The exhibition closes at 5 pm on Saturday, Aug 13. The AMA is open 10 am-5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free for everyone. Before...
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship
ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
City of Tifton adds mural downtown
The city of Tifton is excited to welcome a new addition to their downtown. A nearly 100 ft. mural is being painted next to the train tracks near “5th Street Interiors.”. The project spent months in the planning phase. But after a major collaboration between Think Tifton and the Downtown Development Authority of Tifton, the project came to life.
'Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure' coming to Albany in November
Your favorite, loveable, cheeky little piggy is coming to Albany on November 11. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring tons of fun for your little one. Tickets for the live, family-friendly musical experience will go on sale August 5 with pre-sales beginning August 4 at 10AM. For...
Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop series continues
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
Albany native supports the future of the Navy
One Albany native is supporting the future of the Navy. Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and at Recruit Training Command (RTC), otherwise known as “boot camp,” these skills are taught by hard-charging, Navy professionals who transforms civilians into disciplined, qualified U.S Navy sailors.
Great Georgia Pollinator Census family fun event to take place in Thomasville
Great Georgia Pollinator Census two-day event is set to take place in Thomasville on August 19 and August 20 at Pebble Hill plantation.
Albany Technical College to offer Weekend College starting this fall
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will expand to offer weekend classes starting this fall, providing General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. Weekend College is an excellent way for dually enrolled students to complete the Early College Essentials class, and for traditional students to complete their program’s required core classes.
727 students celebrated at Southern Regional Technical College's commencement ceremony
Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) celebrated 727 students’ academic accomplishments during a summer commencement ceremony on July 28. The commencement ceremony was held at SRTC-Bainbridge in honor of the graduates who completed their programs during the spring and summer semesters of 2022. Degrees, diplomas, and certificates were bestowed upon...
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany
On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
Maxwell Ratings have Lee County as No. 1-ranked football team in Class AAAAAA
LEESBURG — With only two weeks before the season-opening scrimmage against visiting Carver of Columbus, the Lee County football Trojans should be the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAA in the first preseason poll according to the Maxwell Ratings, which were published Tuesday in the Georgia High School Football Daily.
Camilla AAU basketball team wins championship & gains role models
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Sports has a unique way to relay a message to a group of men, women, or kids to come together for a common goal to win. Sports also gives kids a role model to look up to. I had the chance to speak with the Georgia...
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
Mobile road closure to impact traffic on Westover Boulevard in Albany
Crews began roadway maintenance on Westover Boulevard at Meredyth Drive Tuesday. A single-lane mobile closure will be in effect as work moves down both sides of Westover Boulevard, south of Meredyth Drive. A motor grader and support vehicles will clip the grass off the edge of the roadway. Daytime mobile...
Sylvester police amp up patrols for back-to-school traffic
Students head back to the classroom in Worth County on Wednesday, August 3 and Sylvester police are getting prepared. Police say that officers will be out assisting with traffic control and ask the community to be patient and expect delays due to the heavy traffic in the school zones during the first two weeks.
Tifton roadway closed temporarily for repairs
The City of Tifton announced that there will be a temporary road closure Tuesday into Wednesday. Officials say that Emmett Drive, between 20th and 22nd is closed for water repairs. The street is expected to reopen on Wednesday, August 3.
Commission meeting fails to set good example for Boy Scouts in attendance
The City Commission held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom where commissioners Isaac Owens, Vesta Beal-Shephard, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Dersio were in attendance. Prior to the agenda items, The Boy Scout Troop 270 was introduced and recognized for their hard work in the community. Troop 270 scouts are currently working on their citizenship in the community and communications merit badge. The scouts that were present in this meeting included Jacob Frost, Cav Vaughn, Simon Baker, Wesley Fletcher, Korey Watts, Laieton Sharp, Jenson Wade as well as Scout Master, Jody Fletcher.
Multiple dive teams participated in joint-training exercise at Lake Blackshear Sunday
The Sumter County Fire Rescue dive team, along with members of the Lee County and Cedar Creek Fire Department dive teams, conducted a joint training exercise on Sunday morning at the popular sand bar location north of the dam at Lake Blackshear. The mission of the exercise was two-fold. Organizers...
