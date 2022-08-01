Remembering NBA legend and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell

news.miami.edu
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Lakers News: Jerry West Believes Bill Russell Is In Same Class As Jackie Robinson
The NBA world lost a true pioneer on Sunday as legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Even though Russell haunted the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career, being a major reason Elgin Baylor and Jerry West never won a championship together, his impact on the game far exceeds the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on decades of friendship with ‘personal hero’ Bill Russell
"When Bill laughed, you couldn’t not laugh along." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 3-2 on Monday night in Houston. The win moves Boston back to .500 at 52-52. Off the field, the Red Sox made a trio of trades on Monday, including sending longtime catcher Christian Vázquez across the field to the team’s opponent that night, the Astros.
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon
Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
Bill Russell’s Off-Court Example Is What Resonates Most, Now and Beyond
The Celtics icon helped push civil rights and the interests of Black athletes to the forefront.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell deserves our reverence, understanding and respect
We live in a debate culture, inherently reductive to this or that, to who was best, most, least, greatest. Television, social media or online, ours is a culture of decibels, where people do not often learn as an element of their entertainment. Ears aren't for listening. They are for glasses.
