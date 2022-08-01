Councilman Marks: New Cut Road in Kingsville to be resurfaced

www.nottinghammd.com
Nottingham MD
Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks announces task force, community meeting to explore future of Gerst Road park site
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force to recommend uses at the new 22-acre park property on Gerst Road, formerly known as the Bierman Farm. The task force will be led by Greg Heitner, the Fifth District representative to and chair...
Howard County Daily Crime Report: Armed Carjacking in Columbia
COLUMBIA, MD – A victim was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night in Columbia. According to...
foxbaltimore.com
Illegal dirt bikers caught on camera taking joyride through Patterson Park
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As dirt bikers continue to ride rampant throughout city streets, they're now taking on new terrain. New video shows a group of bikers riding right through Patterson Park in broad daylight this week. This comes as illegal dirt bikers have become more brazen than ever before...
Nottingham MD
FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of August 1 announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of August 1 have been announced. WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162). Perry Hall Food Trucks. This week’s...
Nottingham MD
BCPS recruitment open house to be held in Perry Hall this week
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools will be holding a recruitment open house in Perry Hall this week. The event will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, at Perry Hall Middle School. This open house is designed to recruit staff for schools in the Perry...
Nottingham MD
Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion
ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
Lidl to open 9th Baltimore-area store, in Reisterstown
Lidl supermarket announced it will open its latest store in Reisterstown on Aug. 31. The supermarket will be in the Reisterstown Shopping Center, on the site of the former longtime Mars.
Police Seek To ID Body Found On Side Of Baltimore County Road
An investigation has begun after a decomposing man's body was found on the side of a Baltimore County road, authorities say. The body was found around 11 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on the side of the 1400 block of Diffendall Road, according to Baltimore County police. The body was taken...
Child Reportedly Receives Major Eye Trauma After Owings Mills Archery Incident
A young child has been rushed to the hospital with major trauma after an archery accident in Owings Mills, according to initial reports. The 10-year-old allegedly received an injury to the eye in the accident that occurred in the 500 block of Redland Court, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
Nottingham MD
Armed robbery reported in Rosedale, shed burglarized in Fullerton
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an armed robbery and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, an individual entered an unlocked shed in the unit block of Glade Avenue in Overlea/Fullerton (21236). The suspect stole multiple items before fleeing...
baltimorebrew.com
Missing flash drive incident draws candidate protest as Baltimore officials certify the election
“We may not know where they are, but they’re accessible by going to look for them,” city Elections Director Armstead Jones had told WBAL-TV at the time. The Baltimore City Board of Elections yesterday assembled for a quick online meeting to certify the July 19 primary election – a formality at this point to most people in the city, but not to all.
Wbaltv.com
Pastor attacked near Baltimore church: 'I don't feel the safest right now'
A Baltimore pastor who fell victim to a violent crime said his experience points to a larger issue. The Rev. Rodney Hudson life's work is to better his community. He has spent time giving back while advocating against violence. But on Monday afternoon, two men assaulted him not far from his church on Baker Street, Hudson told 11 News.
‘It’s disheartening': Baltimore neighborhoods seeing increased carjacking cases
Police continue to investigate several carjacking cases in Baltimore City. There have been 383 carjackings in Baltimore City this year.
