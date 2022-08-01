Schuylkill County Communities Schedule Events for National Night Out

Many communities throughout our area are joining others across the nation, gearing up for events tomorrow evening marking "National Night Out". The past two years events were canceled due to COVID 19 precautions. The event, on the first Tuesday in August, began in 1984 as a way to bring law enforcement and communities they serve together to strengthen police-community partnerships. Some of those are taking place at the West Hazleton Borough Building on South Broad Street from 5 to 8pm. Dunmore Community Center on Monroe Avenue starting with a parade at 6pm. Wright Township Municipal Park, Mountaintop from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Weatherly Borough and Bloomsburg also have events planned. Check with your area to find events near you.

DUNMORE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO