Schuylkill County Communities Schedule Events for National Night Out

www.skooknews.com
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. Schedule of events for Day 3 of the Schuylkill County Fair. The fair runs through Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the fairgrounds on Fair Road in Summit Station near Schuylkill Haven. The fair opens to the public at 4:00pm on Wednesday....
Preparing locally for National Night Out
Many communities throughout our area are joining others across the nation, gearing up for events tomorrow evening marking "National Night Out". The past two years events were canceled due to COVID 19 precautions. The event, on the first Tuesday in August, began in 1984 as a way to bring law enforcement and communities they serve together to strengthen police-community partnerships. Some of those are taking place at the West Hazleton Borough Building on South Broad Street from 5 to 8pm. Dunmore Community Center on Monroe Avenue starting with a parade at 6pm. Wright Township Municipal Park, Mountaintop from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Weatherly Borough and Bloomsburg also have events planned. Check with your area to find events near you.
Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress selects new executive director
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Changes are coming to the city of Hazleton in hopes of revitalizing the downtown. “When we came here, for several years we didn’t know where to go,” says Walter Duran, coordinator of the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress. Duran moved to Hazleton from the Dominican Republic. He says for years, […]
skooknews.com
PennDOT to Hold Hiring Event Tuesday in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a hiring event at their Highway Maintenance Office at 970 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven today, Tuesday, August 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will include onsite interviews with job offers. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 3rd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Melissa M. Olanich, 67, Girardville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday at her residence. Born at the former Ashland Hospital she was a daughter of the late Peter and Isabelle Yenetskie Olanich. She had been employed as an LPN having last worked at the...
Watch: Kingston tree to be demolished
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story Eyewitness News reported last week in Kingston. An 80-foot troublesome tree is being demolished Wednesday on the 600 block of Charles Avenue. The shade tree commission approved the $9,000 cost to take down the towering, red oak. The job is expected to be completed Thursday. Mayor […]
Fire damages apartment building in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building in Schuylkill County. Video from Skook News shows the damage to the place at the corner of Sunbury Street and North Delaware Avenue in Minersville. Emergency officials tell us they got the call just before 4 Wednesday morning. There's no word...
WNEP-TV 16
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
Jim Thorpe neighbors said blighted properties are affecting their health and safety. And they feel like they have no way out.
West Nile Virus found in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WRE/WYOU) — The presence of the West Nile virus in a mosquito has been detected in Lackawanna County, Tuesday. According to a news release, the positive sample was collected in the TrippPark section of Scranton. Lackawanna County had been notified of the positive test results on Tuesday. Officials say although this is […]
Seven families displaced after apartment fire
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven families have been displaced after an early morning blaze in Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the corner of Sunbury Street and Delaware Ave in Minersville. Crews say that seven families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Firefighters say several […]
Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston
A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the Aug. 1 opening of the new $80 million Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint facility in Pittston, Pa. The 124,000-square-foot outpatient specialty facility offers surgery and endoscopy; bone, muscle, and joint care; urologic services; eye care and eyewear; and physical and occupational therapy, as well as laboratory and diagnostics. ConvenientCare and orthopedic […] The post New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
Dauphin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
On Friday, Susquehanna Township woman Helen Lester celebrated her 103rd birthday during a party with family and friends.
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Animals at T&D’s Cats of the World in Snyder County
Pennsylvania is home to many great zoos, but there are only a handful of wildlife sanctuaries in the state. Because of this, I was excited to recently have the chance to check out T&D’s Cats of the World. T&D’s Cats of the World is located in Penns Creek, a...
WOLF
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. supervisors spar over proposals for office space, Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors had yet another contentious meeting Monday night as it tabled a proposal to restructure township offices and heard an argument against DoubleTree's catering proposal. Michael Kautter of Kautter & Kelly Architects, also known as K&KA, offered a $166,000 plan...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
Comments / 0