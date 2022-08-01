Somers Receives $100K State Grant for Elephant Hotel HVAC System

www.theexaminernews.com
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
North Castle Preserves Acre of Local Revolutionary War Site
With two votes last week, the Town of North Castle helped preserve a vital piece of American history at a local Revolutionary War site. The board approved designating 16 Nethermont Ave. in North White Plains as open space and authorized the purchase of the adjacent parcel at 18 Nethermont Ave. for up to $165,000.
Data Needed Before Chappaqua Crossing Zoning Hearings
The New Castle Town Board asked Chappaqua Crossing representatives to supply fiscal and downtown impact analyses before scheduling a public hearing on revised zoning that would increase the center’s allowable carryout restaurant and retail liquor space. A lack of consensus on the board regarding the two issues prompted officials...
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
Subdivision Planned for Girl Scouts Pleasantville Property
A buyer has surfaced to purchase and create a subdivision of the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson property in Pleasantville, the first time in more than three decades the organization’s headquarters has been put on the market. Cold Spring-based Unicorn Contracting made an offer of $2.3 million for...
Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town
Many Hudson Valley residents were caught off guard by a recent price hike in parking meter costs in one of the most popular towns in Ulster County. Some are even worried that the hike will begin to affect local businesses. New Parking Meter Prices in New Paltz, NY. For many...
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
Pleasantville Public Works Superintendent Econom to Retire
After more than a decade of service, Jeffrey Econom, Pleasantville’s superintendent of Public Works and village engineer, will retire at the end of the month. The announcement was made at last week’s Village Board meeting. “I’ve enjoyed working for government,” Econom said reflecting on his 33 years working...
Developers pitch plan to turn former box factory into a three-story hotel
Partners in the Woodstock Way Hotel went before the Village of New Paltz Planning Board last month to discuss plans for Water Street Trails Hotel, a 26-room, three-story inn on property located at 11 Water Street. The plans for the hotel, which would be built alongside the Wallkill River and...
Nurses protest staffing levels at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hundreds of nurses were joined by other hospital staff and local leaders at an informational picket in front of Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC) in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday. The nurses held the protest to bring awareness to staffing issues at the hospital. There are more than 800...
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M
One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago. The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base
The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
Fabuwood Gives Away Trailer of Cabinets to New Square Residents
Monday evening, a large tractor-trailer pulled up to the parking lot of Ateres Charna, on the outskirts of Skver. It was filled to the brim with overstock cabinets produced by Fabuwood Cabinet Company, near Newark. What prompted the company to haul tens of thousands of dollars worth of cabinetry was a profit of another sort; the treasure of helping fellow Yidden in need.
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
Saw Mill River restoration and Woodlands Lake Dam removal underway
ARDSLEY – Restoration of the Saw Mill River and the removal of the Woodlands Lake Dam in V.E. Macy Park in Ardsley is underway as part of a $4.9 million capital project. The work began this week and will take 12 to 14 months to complete. The Woodlands Lake Section of the park, off the Saw Mill Parkway, access to the South County Trailway and access off the northbound Saw Mill Parkway, except for emergencies, will be closed during construction.
