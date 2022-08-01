rrobserver.com
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Problem for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Smith’s hosts Local Harvest Festival
Working to highlight locals. Smith’s Food and Drug Stores are committed to their purpose of feeding the human spirit. This week in Los Lunas, Smith’s will be highlighting local products that are sold throughout their stores. The event will take place on August 6 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Smiths location at 2580 Main Street NW Los Lunas, NM. Attendees will be able to try samples, check out local products, and event view a variety of cooking demonstrations. Local vendors like Chopped Chile Co, Ole’ Mexican Foods, and Sadie’s and others will be there. To learn more, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/.
rrobserver.com
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
rrobserver.com
New life for Secondhand Treasures in Corrales
Over the years, SWARF has spent or donated almost a million dollars. A tiny Corrales icon with international impact teetered briefly on the brink of extinction. It now has new life, thanks to an important concept: collaboration. Secondhand Treasures, the highly visible lifeline of Southwest Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (SWARF),...
newmexicomagazine.org
Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery
In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
rrobserver.com
It’s a little hotter and might rain, but mint can cool you down
Today is going to be a tad hotter than this week has been and rain chances are going up again. But that doesn’t have to be a problem. Usually, when it is hot like this, people stay inside and turn up the A/C or the swamp cooler depending on what you have. Frankly, I despise the swamp cooler.
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Free green waste disposal available for Santa Fe County residents this weekend
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can dispose of their green waste for free this weekend. Green waste can be dropped off at the Stanley Convenience Center on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jacona Convenience Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. […]
houmatimes.com
Right Turn at Albuquerque
I’m writing from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yes, I know what you’re thinking: Why in the world would I leave the comfort of PoV country, with its daily 90- to 100-degree heat indexes, to travel out west and visit a desert? Maybe it was the promise of lower humidity. Maybe I was tired of Burger King breakfast burritos and longed for one from the place that invented them. Maybe it was just the querque name of the city. Or maybe it’s because Bugs Bunny was here.
visitalbuquerque.org
Albuquerque’s Best Spots for Summer Day Drinking
Nothing says vacation, summertime and fun like imbibing while the sun is out. With the sunny Albuquerque summer upon us, there’s no reason to wait until sundown to start sipping and socializing. From guided tours to refreshingly cool pools, and even colder beers, here’s a list of some of the best day drinking spots you’ll find around Albuquerque. Remember, these are fun places to be this summer, but nothing is more important than safety. Always drink responsibly and have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home. And, as always, the sun is hot and the altitude is high. Drink plenty of water during your day of fun!
Santa Fe student receives national recognition for their poetry
NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Sante Fe, New Mexico have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National […]
territorysupply.com
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Father shaves head to support three-year-old battling rare cancer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is showing support for his young son, who is battling cancer, while raising money to help others like him. “After completing 10, really grueling rounds of intense chemotherapy, he’s finally growing his hair back, and I want to grow my hair out with him,” said father, Michael Casaus. For the […]
KOAT 7
Here's how you can help out at this year's 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is less than two months away, and big preparations are happening for the event's 50th anniversary. "In the first 24 hours, we sold more tickets that opening day than we ever have in our history," Sam Parks, director of operations for Balloon Fiesta, said.
KRQE News 13
Collectible store hit again with break-in in less than 3 months
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque collectible store has been hit with another break-in in less than three months. The owner says multiple businesses in that plaza have been broken into. “When I got in, the glass from my display case was completely shattered,” said store owner Tony Duran. “Everything that was in here was on the floor here and the other side.”
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
Community gathers to remember BCFD’s Matthew King
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at Tingley Coliseum, the community gathered to give their final goodbyes to the Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew King. He was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16. It was a day filled with heavy emotion as colleagues looked back on the […]
point2homes.com
105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501
Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
KRQE News 13
2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
