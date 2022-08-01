10 storylines entering 2022 Oregon high school football season — new playoff system, coaching carousel, impact transfers, more

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom

The Oregon high school football season kicks off a month from today, and over the next five weeks SBLive Oregon will bring you the same comprehensive preview package we delivered last year .

We start our preview material by examining 10 of the biggest storylines entering the 2022 season.

—

1. A return to normalcy — or so we hope!

The past two years have been crazy, haven’t they?

From the long-postponed shortened spring 2021 season to last fall, when some teams (state champions Central Catholic and Marshfield , for starters) had schedules scrambled by COVID-19 cancellations and last-minute additions, everyone involved with Oregon high school football breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle blew on the Rams’ victory over Tualatin in the Class 6A state final .

“It was all kind of a blur, to be honest,” Sunset coach Damien Merrick said. “You look back on it now, and the part that was so crazy was how quick the turnaround was from finishing the short spring season April 5, and most of us right after Memorial Day are getting started on the next season. There was no downtime.

“You don’t feel overwhelmed in the moment, but this past offseason was really nice. We had all of December, January, February to take a step back, relax and take a breath. We got some time before we had to worry about the next season.”

Yes, the virus continues to take unexpected turns, so we can’t take anything for granted — a lesson all of us have learned the past two years. In the meantime, let’s all keep our fingers crossed that every team can experience a status-quo-ante type season where their biggest concerns are only across the line of scrimmage.

2. How will the new 6A playoff system work out? And what might we learn to improve it?

The OSAA made a significant change to the 6A playoff structure this season, splitting the bracket in two 16-team tournaments rather than the 32-team field that had been in place since 1979.

The impetus for the change came from a study that Merrick, a member of the Football Ad Hoc Committee, performed that looked at first-round results since the OSAA began seeding the bracket in 2010.

He found that in first-round games involving the top eight seeds, the average margin of victory was around 35 points, and that no team ranked higher than No. 7 (Central Catholic in 2016) had reached the 6A final.

Besides Central Catholic’s run to the final that year, No. 30 Newberg shocked No. 3 South Medford in the first round. That was the last time a top-eight seed lost in Round 1. Overall, they were 84-4 since the bracket was seeded, with only David Douglas (a No. 37 seed that won a play-in game in 2011 just to make the field), Beaverton (No. 28 in 2013) and Southridge (No. 27 in 2014) joining Newberg as giant killers.

“The first round was a joke,” Merrick said. “It wasn’t what was best for anybody, and the research I did reinforced that.”

Damien Merrick (Sunset) photo by Taylor Balkom

The state championship bracket will include the six league champions plus the next 10 highest-ranked teams based on the OSAA rankings. The remaining 16 teams will play in the Columbia Cup bracket.

In this way, the 6A football playoffs will mirror Oregon high school lacrosse. Both boys and girls lacrosse split their postseasons in two brackets, with the upper-bracket winner declared the state champion.

“I don’t care what you call it,” Merrick said. “At the end of the day, the nice thing about having two different playoff brackets is you have more teams that have a realistic shot at having a true postseason, not being one-and-done and getting their (butts) handed to them. To me, that’s a positive.”

If this new format had been in place last year, Pacific champion Sherwood (No. 21) and PIL champion Grant (No. 23) would have been elevated from the lower to upper division, knocking out David Douglas (No. 15) and McNary (No. 16).

Franklin (No. 39), which finished fourth in the PIL, would have been an automatic qualifier last fall and made the Columbia Cup field, bouncing Oregon City (No. 32) from the postseason.

By making the upper bracket the only path to a state championship, the OSAA Executive Board believes that decision should allay any fears that a team would sandbag in Week 9 to avoid a potential 1-16 drubbing and instead play for a championship.

“I don’t envision anyone trying to game the system,” said OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber. “I don’t see schools and coaches doing anything other than wanting to win.”

3. Coaching carousel includes several powerhouse programs

The Class 5A state champion and two 6A semifinalists are among the teams that will have new men at the helm this fall.

In all, 18 schools in the state’s top three classifications have new coaches this season, with 5A champion Silverton’s change at the top having a domino effect that led to several of those moves:

Josh Craig stepped down following a championship season to devote more time to his family.

The Foxes hired Dan Lever , who led Tualatin to the 6A final last fall to culminate a five-year run with the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves then hired Dominic Ferraro , who left Forest Grove after one season after serving as offensive coordinator for Sunset during an unbeaten spring 2021 season.

The Vikings were the final domino to fall, promoting Cam McFarland from defensive coordinator to take over for Ferraro.

The other 6A semifinalist with a new coach is West Linn, which saw Chris Miller resign for a second time to pursue a professional coaching job — the first time was in 2019, when he left to coach with the short-lived XFL Houston franchise. The Lions responded by bringing in Jon Eagle, who turned Camas into a Southwest Washington powerhouse before coaching quarterbacks at Portland State in 2021.

Jon Eagle (West Linn) photo by Fletcher Wold

Other programs with new coaches include Franklin (Jamal Jones), Grant (Alex Melson), Sherwood (Mark Gribble), Gresham (Cesar Martinez), Grants Pass (Brad Page) and McNary (Connor Astley) in 6A; Churchill (Kirk Miller), South Eugene (Chad Kessler) and Caldera (Mike Mitchell) in 5A; and Parkrose (Stephen Nesmith), Woodburn (Rob Kassebaum), Cascade (Tyler Turner), Madras (Judd Stutzman) and The Dalles (Marc Schilling) in 4A.

4. What will be the impact of several high-profile transfers?

Oregon’s transfer market hasn’t achieved the Wild West status of the NCAA transfer portal or other states, such as California and Arizona, but The Beaver State has seen several high-profile players change schools this offseason — none bigger than tight end Riley Williams, the state’s consensus top prospect, leaving Central Catholic to enroll at IMG Academy in Florida .

Then, there’s defensive end Teitum Tuioti, who moved from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast to Sheldon over the summer to join his father, Tony, who is the defensive line coach at the University of Oregon. The Irish are no strangers to gaining transfers from the UO coaching pipeline — former all-state quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. is among those who joined the program after their fathers arrived in Eugene.

Some players who stayed in-state with their transfers include:

RB Luke Ash (Clackamas to Tualatin)

RB Donald “Chili” Stephens (Grant to Lakeridge)

QB Sam Leavitt (Westview to West Linn)

DE Tristan Davis (Wilsonville to Lakeridge)

WR AJ Perez (Tigard to Clackamas)

OL Stephen del Giudice II (Grant to West Linn)

QB Caiden Lacey (Eagle Point to North Medford)

While Ash and Leavitt had big seasons at their former schools, the most under-the-radar transfer who might have the biggest impact is del Giudice . The former all-PIL first-teamer will help the Lions overcome the graduation of four all-Three Rivers League performers on the offensive line.

Stephen del Giudice (West Linn) photo by Dan Brood

Not everyone is thrilled each summer to see the list of standouts who have decided to change schools.

“The transfer situation has gotten a bit out of control,” Merrick said. “I’m a bit of an old soul, and I believe in the community aspect of sports. However, you have a lot of kids and parents that are convinced there’s something better out there, and they need to chase that. It’s becoming an all-out free-for-all, and I’m getting really tired of it.”

5. OK, Riley’s gone. Who’s the state’s No. 1 player entering the season?

Good question. Tuioti has become the state’s consensus top prospect in the class of 2023 in Williams’ absence, earning the nod from 247Sports, ESPN and Oregon Prep Redzone.

However, the best player in the state might be Lakeridge junior wideout Joey Olsen, a four-star prospect who earns higher grades across the board than any other player (regardless of class).

West Linn boasts two seniors who should also be in the mix for top player honors. Leavitt should thrive in new coach Jon Eagle’s system and prove that Washington State got a steal by locking up his commitment early, while WR/DB Mark Hamper might be the state’s best two-way player.

Two other names to consider with opening kickoff five weeks away — seniors Richie Anderson of Tualatin and Demarcus Houston of West Albany. Both figure to play Saturdays next fall on defense, but they’ll also play big roles offensively for their teams this season.

6. Can Nelson take a step forward in Year 2?

Remember three years ago, when Mountainside made a second-half charge led by then-sophomore quarterback Brian Mannion that culminated with a stunning victory against top-seeded Tigard in the Class 6A playoffs and a run to the state quarterfinals?

Nelson coach Aaron Hazel has talked extensively with the architect of that run — Mountainside coach John Mannion — and while the schools started on slightly different trajectories (Nelson will boast a senior class in Year 2, which Mountainside didn’t until its third season), the ingredients are there for the Hawks to make a similar Year 2 leap.

One similarity between the schools is under center, where like the Mavericks with Brian Mannion, the Hawks have a talented sophomore in Avirey Durdahl who Hazel believes can become something special.

“His arm strength is on par with anyone, and his athleticism buys him extra time and helps move the chains,” Hazel said. “He showed flashes of why he is one of the highest-rated players in his class. He has worked a lot this offseason on expanding his understanding of what defenses are trying to take away versus just knowing what coverage they are in.”

Avirey Durdahl (Nelson) photo by Taylor Balkom

Another key to Nelson making a playoff push this fall will be improved play from offensive and defensive lines that last season started two sophomores and two freshmen for multiple games. A year’s maturation should pay big dividends, especially in the red zone, where Nelson struggled last season — the Hawks rushed for one touchdown in their inaugural campaign .

“We are going to look much better getting off the bus this year,” Hazel said. “While (our linemen) will still be considered young, they have veteran experience, and all four of those guys have really hit the weight room hard. For us to make the type of run that we hope to, we need the weight room development and physical maturity to show itself inside the scoring zone.”

A Week 2 trip to Roseburg will be a true measuring stick of the progress Nelson has made. Late-season home games against David Douglas and Gresham could make the difference between qualifying for the lower bracket of the 6A playoffs and getting an early start on the winter sports season.

7. What impact will Caldera have as it begins varsity play?

The Wolfpack played a JV-only schedule in their first year of existence, but their arrival this season allowed the four Bend schools to join Redmond and Ridgeview in a six-team Class 5A Intermountain Conference.

Like Mountainside in 2018 and Nelson last fall , Caldera probably will take its lumps to start the season but grow into the year and perhaps pick up a victory or two along the way.

Another question revolves around how Caldera will affect its Central Oregon brethren. Summit coach Corben Hyatt said because a new school had been in the works since he took over the program six years ago, he and fellow coaches Matt Craven at Bend and Brian Crum at Mountain View had time to prepare for how the Wolfpack would affect their numbers.

Hyatt saw a slight dip in his program’s numbers last fall, but he attributed it more to players “having fatigue from playing a spring season and less than eight weeks later having to prepare for a fall season.” He also saw a dip in numbers from the freshman class after the middle school programs played a one-game “season” in the spring.

However, he had 120 players in spring ball and summer workouts — the highest number of participants he’s had at Summit.

“This is something I started to think about six years ago when I took over at Summit and knew that Caldera was going to open,” Hyatt said. “The part of town that Summit lost was an area that in the past we pulled a lot of players from, but it is an area that is built out. Summit is in an area in west Bend that has land to develop, where homes are being built and families are moving to. This summer alone, we have gained over 10 players who have moved to town.”

Hyatt believes Caldera’s long-term impact will improve football across Central Oregon.

“Getting another high school will help with scheduling games, cutting down on travel times and creating more natural rivals,” he said. “All four high schools are planning to have three teams this fall, which is amazing when you hear about the rest of the state having declining participation numbers.”

8. The usual musical chairs of reclassification create some interesting scenarios

For example, all the Class 6A schools outside the Portland area have been packed in one conference this year, with Salem, Eugene and Southern Oregon all in a 10-team special district.

The five Salem-area schools will form one pod, with Sheldon, Roseburg, North Medford, South Medford and Grants Pass in another. Each pod will play three crossovers and skip two, and who you skip (and the ranking points involved) could mean the difference between the championship and lower bracket — or not qualifying for the postseason at all.

Then, there’s Southridge, which won a Class 6A state title in 2008. Since Mountainside opened five years ago, the Skyhawks have seen participation numbers crater. Their last winning season came nine years ago, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2014.

As a result, school officials decided this offseason to petition the OSAA to drop to 5A, where the Skyhawks will play in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

“Southridge has had a tradition of football success, but the last five years have been a real challenge,” Skyhawks coach Kevin Bickler said. “We want our players to have a safe and competitive experience, and we hope moving down to 5A will allow us to compete against teams that are similar to us in terms of numbers.

“We are now hovering just a smidge above the 5A enrollment cutoff and are very close to being a 5A school in all sports. The NWOC is a tough conference, and we will have a tough schedule this season, but moving into the NWOC gives our players a fighting chance to compete in a safe manner every week.”

While Bickler said the players will miss their annual rivalry games against the other Beaverton School District teams, “the kids are very excited for the opportunity in front of them. We will miss the big rivalry games, but ultimately, we have to do what’s best for kids, and this is what’s best for Southridge football right now.”

Southridge Skyhawks photo by Taylor Balkom

The Skyhawks and the three Bend schools aren’t the only schools dropping this season. Among the schools making the drop:

Centennial (6A Mt. Hood to 5A NWOC)

Pendleton and The Dalles (5A NWOC to 4A Greater Oregon)

Scappoose and St. Helens (5A NWOC to 4A Cowapa)

La Salle Prep and Parkrose (5A NWOC to 4A Tri-Valley)

Ashland and North Bend (5A Midwestern to 4A Big Sky)

Banks and Valley Catholic (4A Cowapa to 3A Coastal Range)

Some schools, such as Pendleton and Banks, figure to become immediate title contenders in their new classifications, while others hope their moves lead to a reversal of fortunes after several down seasons.

Several other schools are moving up, including both of last year’s 2A finalists — champion Coquille and runner-up Kennedy. Can North Salem, which last fall earned its first playoff win in the past 17 seasons, continue its rise as a member of 6A Special District 1? North Eugene made the playoffs in 4A last fall; will the Highlanders contend for another berth in 5A?

9. 9-man football debuts in Oregon in Class 2A

Dwindling participation at smaller schools had the OSAA considering this move for the past couple of seasons before pulling the trigger in the spring.

The change in 2A football led Kennedy and Salem Academy to opt up to 3A to continue playing 11-man football, while Creswell — which played down in 2A the past four seasons — chose to play up despite being eligible to petition to remain a 2A program.

Meanwhile, six-man football — which debuted two years ago — finally gets an official OSAA state playoffs. The eight-team bracket debuts this fall with three teams from Eastern Oregon and five from Western Oregon comprising the field.

10. Will we have any back-to-back (or back-to-back-to-back) champions?

We already know 2A will have a new champion with Coquille bumping up to 3A.

Silverton (5A), Marshfield (4A) and South Umpqua (3A) were senior-laden teams that rode their veterans to end long championship droughts — 30 years for the Foxes, 29 for the Pirates and 40 for the Lancers. Adrian (1A) also was led by a large (for eight-man) senior contingent to a second consecutive title.

That leaves Central Catholic, which won its second 6A title in a row and was set to return Cru Newman at quarterback and Riley Williams as a do-everything on the outside. Williams’ decision to head to IMG definitely throws a monkey wrench in the Rams’ hopes for a three-peat, but with Newman and rising junior Timmy Mitchell leading the way, they appear (for now) the best bet to repeat as champion in November.