City’s football teams have first day of practice

rrobserver.com
NewsChannel 36
Sayre to only play Junior Varsity football this season
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sayre will not field a varsity football team in the 2022 season. According to an email from Sayre Athletic Director, Barry Claypool on Wednesday afternoon, the school will only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this fall. As Pat McDonald from the Morning Times...
Which high school football teams are changing classes in Section III?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The high school football season is less than a month away and 17 Section III teams are slated to play in new classes this year. Seven schools are moving down in class and four are moving up, either by sectional decree (private schools) or because of enrollment changes. Four teams are becoming Independent and two are joining classes after not fielding teams last season.
ocsportszone.com
Key returning players expected to help Santa Ana battle for league title
Quarterback Sergio Torres is expected to lead Santa Ana’s offense. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Coach Charlie TeGantvoort and his Santa Ana High School football players are gearing up for what they hope will be another successful season. The Saints were 8-3 overall and finished...
BROCast: Abramo Canka Commits, Talking 2023 Basketball and Football Recruiting
Dave and Tracy talk about Abramo Canka's commitment and the state of 2023 recruiting for football and basketball...
KESQ
High school football team preview: Rancho Mirage Rattlers
Rancho Mirage is "hungry" coming into the 2022 high school football season. The Rattlers went 7-4 overall, 2-3 in DEL play last season, making the playoffs. But after a 2nd round loss in the playoffs, RM is looking to build on that and be better this year, especially in league play.
NBC Connecticut
Former NFL Players Host Youth Football Camp in Avon
Football season is right around the corner and some young athletes got a head start by working with former pros at Avon Old Farms. 32 Sports and Bloomfield native Matt Lawrence organized the camp, which welcomed players ages eight to 18. "With 32 Sports, our promise is to bridge the...
