Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students

Bristol Press
Bristol's Parent & Child Program helps combat baby formula shortage
BRISTOL – To help combat the formula shortage, and help out parents in need, the Parent & Child Program under the Bristol Parks & Rec, Youth & Community Services Department, held a community yard sale outside of their office at 51 High Street in Bristol Wednesday. Parents of children...
Bristol Press
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
Bristol Press
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
Bristol Press
Summer Reading program at Manross Library wraps up with concert
BRISTOL – Manross Memorial Library will wrap-up Summer Reading with the Elderly Brothers in Concert Aug. 25. The free concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library at 260 Central St. The show will include ‘50s and ‘60s “rock-hop” hits to get visitors in a dancing mood. There will also be audience interaction.
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
Bristol Press
Mary 'Millie' (Sidlik) Kozikowski
Mary "Millie" (Sidlik) Kozikowski, 93, life-long resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kaczmarczyk) Sidlik. Mary and her late husband "Benny" co-owned the well-known Benny's...
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Nyberg: Willimantic shop offers 150 kinds of cupcakes
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cupcake for Later, in Willimantic, offers 150 different varieties of cupcakes for their customers to enjoy. The shop’s owners Cheryl and Jim Preston love the happiness their cupcakes bring to their customer’s faces. The Preston’s are always coming up with new cupcake flavors, and many times they are inspired by […]
‘He put others first’: East Windsor firefighter remembered as helpful, caring
EAST WINDSOR — Although Dennis Slater often worked 80 hour weeks, this could not stop him from lending a helping hand to someone who needed it, no matter what time it was. This was because Slater always put others before himself, his friends, and family members say.
Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
Bristol Press
Raymond John Fijol
Raymond John Fijol, 76, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on Jan. 29, 1946 in Bristol, son of the late Stanley and Anna (Smyrski) Fijol. Raymond is the loving husband of Deborah (Roberts) Fijol of 52 years. Ray passed away at his home, and spent his last days surrounded by family and friends. Ray grew up in Bristol and attended Bristol Central High School. After high school Ray served in the U.S. Army's First Infantry Division during the Vietnam War where he was injured and earned a Purple Heart for his service.
Bristol Press
Bristol city council authorizes mayor to take part in 'Moving to Work' program to help tenants build credit
BRISTOL – The Bristol Housing Authority is looking to report resident rents as a means of helping the organization’s tenants build credit. During a special City Council meeting July 26, councilors authorized Mayor Jeff Caggiano to enact a Certification of Consistency with the Consolidated Plan on behalf of Bristol in coordination with an application of the Bristol Housing Authority to take part in the Moving to Work program.
Bristol Press
American Clock & Watch Museum bringing back 'Mad Hatter Tea Party'
BRISTOL – The American Clock & Watch Museum is bringing back its “Mad Hatter Tea Party,” last held in 2015, on Aug. 27, tying in to the museum’s exhibit on local clockmaker Joseph Ives’ looking glass clocks. The children’s tea party will be held from...
Bristol Press
Elaine Helen Pappas
Elaine Helen Pappas, 60, of Bristol, born on Sept. 1, 1961, departed her earthly home on July 28, 2022, wrapped in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1979 prior to attending the University of Connecticut. She was a life-long member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Bristol.
outdoors.org
CANCELLED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
Bristol Press
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
Bristol Press
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Comments / 0