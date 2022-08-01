ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two injured in Ross Co. motorcycle accident

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 11000 block of route 28 on a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. According to the initial reports, a male and female rider were both injured in...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Williamsport Woman Sentenced to Prison for High Speed Chase

PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Suspect in thefts arrested

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. said Tuesday that the person in photos provided to AIM Media Midwest on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike Co. residence a total loss following morning fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of Shoemaker Road. The call came in shortly after 8:00 a.m. Fire crews, upon arrival, found the residence completely destroyed by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office says...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In

Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County grand jury indicts two in shooting, beating

WILMINGTON — A grand jury has indicted a Blanchester-area man for allegedly shooting an individual in the leg. Michael S. Lawson, 41 of McJunkin Road, Blanchester, was indicted on a count of felonious assault — a second-degree felony (F2) — and a count of having a weapon while under disability (F3).
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Two parolees arrested in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men on parole were arrested Tuesday in separate cases, one that involved drugs, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the men, Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested from a motel in Rosemount. Investigators seized nearly 15 grams of cocaine and digital scales from Willis’s room and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person arrested following a Portsmouth drug raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Portsmouth man was arrested this morning on felony drug trafficking charges following a raid on his residence. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 43-year-old Ronald Dee Swords was arrested after agents with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth SWAT located over 50 grams of suspected Heroin, cash, and other items indicative of trafficking.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Times

Swords arrested on drug charges

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth, Ohio resident has been arrested on drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:42 a.m. on August 3, 2022, Task Force Officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

