ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285Qt5_0h0WY7x100

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall.

This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits.

Schools will maintain relaxed COVID policies for new school year

Additionally, children under six-years-old who received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 are approved to receive P-EBT benefits. About 90,000 additional Mississippi children will receive benefits this year with the addition of SNAP under age six children.

Children under six-years-old who were members of an active SNAP case between August 2021 and July 2022 in Mississippi will receive one-time P-EBT benefits based on how many months they received SNAP benefits. View a table of the benefit amounts online .

Families of students in K-12 who were eligible for the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year will receive a $391 one-time benefit for each child enrolled in the program. Eligibility for children is based solely on their eligibility for Free of Reduced Priced Lunch.

P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible foods in stores that accept EBT cards. All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card. For K-12 students, the card will be mailed to the address provided by the child’s 2021-22 school district. For SNAP under six children, the card will be mailed to the family’s most updated address on file with the SNAP program.

Completing an application for free or reduced-price lunch during the 2022-23 school year will not make a child eligible for the 2022 P-EBT benefits.

What do different school bus lights mean?

Before benefits can be distributed, MDHS and MDE must:

  • Work with school districts to gather student information
  • Work with the P-EBT processing vendor to manufacture, load and distribute cards
  • Initiate a customer service call center with online options for parents to resolve issues with cards and benefits

MDHS expects distribution of the one-time P-EBT benefits to be in October.

Eligible families can check online for updates, including a timeframe for the arrival of benefits, address updates and call center operations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 15

Glenn Shope
2d ago

im glad they giving it to the children but everyone is struggling why not help all cause I work and now it's either get my medicine or food every one is hurting right now

Reply(1)
13
hate democrats
2d ago

Stop with the free handouts. Just lower our taxes and electricity and gas. Nothing is free and I can’t afford to feed other peoples kids

Reply(1)
8
Renee
2d ago

I know it’s necessary for the kids to benefit from this. But is it something for the elderly because they are struggling as well

Reply
4
Related
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
desotocountynews.com

Pandemic EBT benefits to families announced

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

MSDH reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 1,575 new cases on Wednesday, August 3. Ten additional deaths were reported during that time. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility

(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#Snap Benefits#School Lunch
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Blue Cross subpoena targets communications with news outlets in defamation suit against UMMC officials

The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s communications with two news outlets are targets of a subpoena filed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi on Monday as part of its defamation lawsuit against some of the medical center’s top officials. Last week, Blue Cross sued three top UMMC employees, alleging defamation and civil conspiracy over the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Ochsner Rush Health merger now official

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help

A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC expert explains rare bacterium found on Mississippi coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bacterium that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease was found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast recently. Health experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said Burkholderia pseudomallei, the uncommon organism that causes the disease melioidosis, cannot be killed and is here to stay. In order to become infected […]
JACKSON, MS
wessonnews.com

Affordable broadband for SNAP households

Mississippi students and their families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) in partnership with Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) are working to spread awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy