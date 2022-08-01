New Bern Resolves will celebrate its 248th-anniversary observance
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 27, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be commemorating the 248th anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress. The event starts at 9:45 a.m.
The original event was held at the Craven County Court House in New Bern in August 1774.
The event will include a 15-minute procession from the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot to the outdoor Colonial Chapel of Christ Episcopal Church. There will also be a one-hour ceremony will be held at the Colonial Chapel and will include a keynote address by Ms. Sarah Koontz, NC State Archivist, NC Office of Archives and History.
The event will close with a reception with light refreshments at the Harrison Center, 311 Middle Street, New Bern, NC.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0