Forecast: Heat Returns on Tuesday, Record Hot Thursday

nbcboston.com
Forecast: Intense Heat to Make a Return to New England
We’re far from improving – never mind banishing - this drought situation. I’ve heard many people say, “We got rain (x) days ago, we aren’t that bad off.”. That’s been the case since early spring. Frequent little jabs of light rain or drizzle give the impression that, “It’s rained, we’re fine.” But we know it’s quantity, not frequency, that’s the problem.
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
WCVB
Report: Northeast to see more 'sunny day' coastal flooding
BOSTON — A new report says the northeast should expect much more coastal flooding from high tides. High water levels are expected to cause more than a dozen days of coastal flooding in the next year. Data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and focuses on so-called...
nbcboston.com
Record-Breaking Heat on the Way
Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.
nbcboston.com
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
nbcboston.com
Dry Weather Sparks Brush Fires Across Mass.
Firefighters across Massachusetts and elsewhere in New England are having to chase hot spots every day as drought conditions fuel wildfires and prompt water bans. The Town of Weymouth is one of those that recently enacted water use restrictions. Signs of heat and drought are evident everywhere in Massachusetts. On...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
nbcboston.com
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
whdh.com
Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
nbcboston.com
The MBTA's Been a Mess. Here's What Riders Really Think About It.
Plenty of MBTA riders have horror stories about something crazy that's happened to them on their commute, few worse than the story that roughly 200 people have to tell about evacuating an Orange Line train that caught on fire over the Mystic River last month. With that incident and a...
nbcboston.com
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
whdh.com
Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
