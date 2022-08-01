Forecast: Heat Returns on Tuesday, Record Hot Thursday

Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO