ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Woof Woff: New dog park opens on north side of Fort Wayne

By Charles Benberry
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3YbB_0h0WXXXD00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— There’s a new space for your dog to roam, run, jump, explore and play freely all without being on a leash.

Fido’s Forest is the newest dog park to be built in Fort Wayne, and it’s very different and unique from the other ones.

Fido’s Forest is a 5 acre wooded space that is fenced in. What makes it unique is you can rent it privately by the hour. The space contains trails for dog owners to enjoy, complete with benches, picnic area, and beautiful scenery, where dogs are encouraged to run, sniff, dig, jump, and play off leash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKywF_0h0WXXXD00

Trista Miller with Fido’s Forest noticed a need for a park where her clients that live in an apartment have small yards, or are restricted by HOAs to build fences. The park provides a safe space for reactive dogs to exercise and enjoy time in nature. Fido’s Forest is providing vital energy and mental outlets to all different kinds of local canines.

Trista stated the following:

“So our park is rentable by the hour. So one visitor at a time can enjoy our park, unless they’ve scheduled a play date with a friend that their dog is friendly with. So when you book a visit at our park online, you get the code for the gate, which is valid for your visit, and it just provides you with private use of the park during that time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2aFp_0h0WXXXD00

Fido’s Forest is located at 4582 W Wallen Road.

To book an appointment for you and your canine friend and for all ticket information, you can visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Trek the Trails is a great way to see Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department started ‘Bike Trek the Trails’ in the spring of 2010 as a way to bring the community together and showcase the growing trail network. At the time there were more than 50 miles of trails winding through urban and rural areas […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival

Nationally acclaimed tattoo studio Studio 13 will once again host the annual Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival at Grand Wayne Center on Aug. 12-14. With over 200 artists from across the country scheduled to be on hand, this could be the chance you’ve been waiting for to get that body art that you’ve always wanted. In addition to live tattooing, there will be an Explorer Tattoo Conference, where artists can learn how to develop their craft and keep up to date with the best practices.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Pets & Animals
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming

The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Penny Drip pouring coffee, cocktails

Penny Drip, a café serving creative foods, unique cocktails, and coffee, has opened in a newly renovated downtown space in Fort Wayne. Operated by Be Better Hospitality, comprised of Sam Albertson, Trevor Scovel, and Preston Wallace, the coffee and cocktail bar concept is usually found in larger cities around the world and is becoming more popular. Coffee drinks can now be expanded with unique liquors and combined to make a creatively balanced cocktail.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#North Side
wfft.com

Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne pools to close this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

County: Several roads to close for railroad work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Prepare to party down at annual Fiesta Fort Wayne

Don’t get caught taking a siesta on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s the height of summer and festival season, and for one day only, in the shade of the pavilion at Headwaters Park, it’s time once again for one of Fort Wayne’s most colorful and flavorful days, Fiesta Fort Wayne, the Hispanic and Latino festival.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy