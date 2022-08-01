Thousands attend funeral service for Rochester Police Department Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

www.wxxinews.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
Man accused of killing Rochester police officer indicted on aggravated murder
"We are extremely grateful to the work done here. We are confident that at the end justice will be served," Rochester Police Chief Smith said.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
WHEC TV-10
Bicyclist killed in Lake Ave hit-and-run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 19-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run on Lake Avenue Wednesday morning. Rochester police said he was riding his bicycle southbound on Lake Avenue, near the Riverside Cemetery, when he was struck by a car going the opposite way. Police responded just after midnight and an ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital for treatment.
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Veteran officer shot to death in Rochester remembered
A veteran police officer shot to death in Rochester, New York as he sat in a parked vehicle will be eulogized by his children and fellow officers Monday.
waer.org
Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer
A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
WHEC TV-10
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Seneca County’s National Night Out
Tonight at the Seneca County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, National Night Out events run from 5pm to 7:30pm. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Park Police, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo Police Departments will all be on hand to promote law enforcement and community partnerships. National Night Out...
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
Teen Accused of Punching, Kicking Seneca Falls Police Officers
A 15-year-old girl is charged with two felonies after allegedly fighting with police. The teen reportedly struck Seneca Falls Police Officers with a closed fist after they responded to a Fall Street home to investigate a domestic disturbance. Police say as they were attempting to detain the girl, she kicked officers, injuring one.
Law enforcement members from all over the U.S. in town to remember a slain RPD officer
Thousands of law enforcement officers have been paying respects to Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz who was shot to death last month while on an investigation. Calling hours were held in Perinton on Sunday; the funeral service in Rochester is set for Monday.
National Night Out in Rochester area Tuesday, Wednesday
Each quadrant will hold an event Tuesday evening, and the Town of Irondequoit will hold an event on Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0