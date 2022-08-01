ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Thousands attend funeral service for Rochester Police Department Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

By WXXI News
wxxinews.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Bicyclist killed in Lake Ave hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 19-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run on Lake Avenue Wednesday morning. Rochester police said he was riding his bicycle southbound on Lake Avenue, near the Riverside Cemetery, when he was struck by a car going the opposite way. Police responded just after midnight and an ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital for treatment.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#Violent Crime#Blue Cross Arena
waer.org

Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer

A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial

Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County’s National Night Out

Tonight at the Seneca County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, National Night Out events run from 5pm to 7:30pm. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Park Police, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo Police Departments will all be on hand to promote law enforcement and community partnerships. National Night Out...
SENECA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy