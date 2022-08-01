ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ousted Kansas City transit leader will receive double severance pay. KCATA won’t say why

By Mike Hendricks
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The non-elected governing board of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority agreed to pay CEO and president Robbie Makinen $600,000 in exchange for his resignation last week .

The amount represents two years’ salary, health benefits and other compensation, according to the separation agreement that The Star obtained through an open records request.

The board for the taxpayer-financed KCATA was only obligated to pay him one year of pay under the terms of his employment agreement. The board gave no reason for his forced resignation and did not explain why they agreed to pay a higher amount.

Both parties agreed not to disparage the other, and Makinen agreed not to disclose terms of the agreement. Under the Missouri Sunshine Law, however, the KCATA was obligated to provide a copy to members of the public who asked to see it.

Makinen, who is blind and 58, also agreed not to sue the board on the basis of disability, age or any other reason.

More than half of the total payout of $599,408, minus taxes, will be paid in October. The rest will be paid in 2023. Makinen’s resignation is effective Oct. 25. Until then, he will remain on paid leave, as he has been since the end of June, at his current rate of pay, which is $108 an hour, according to the separation agreement.

The board asked for Makinen’s resignation after Kansas City Manager Brian Platt issued an ultimatum: find a replacement for Makinen or the city would find an alternative bus service provider.

The KCATA provides transit service to Kansas City and other local jurisdictions on a contract basis. Two sales taxes fund Kansas City’s bus service.

City officials have increasingly complained about the timeliness and dependability of bus service provided by the KCATA since it began rebuilding service after the coronavirus pandemic.

Early this year, Makinen’s relations with city officials turned sour after he resisted their ultimately successful attempt to force the transportation authority to hand over more than $20 million in transit funds to pay for the installation of new LED street lights.

While the separation agreement gives no hint as to whether other issues might have led to Makinen’s ouster, it states that he and the board “have divergent views and that it would be in their best and mutual interests to part ways in an amicable manner....”

Five of the board’s 10 members represent communities in Missouri and five represent Kansas. They voted unanimously to accept Makinen’s resignation.

In a news release, the board praised his accomplishments as CEO since 2016 and for his nearly decade-long tenure on the KCATA board, where he was chairman for nearly five years.

In July, the American Public Transportation Association honored the KCATA with its Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award for its commitment to making public transit more accessible and “groundbreaking initiatives,” most notably the zero-fare policy that Makinen convinced Kansas City and others to adopt.

The separation agreement includes a clause that allows Makinen to appear on stage at the conference in Seattle when the award is presented Oct. 11. However, he must travel there at his own expense and must agree “the other KCATA personnel will speak on behalf of the KCATA during the conference.”

An interim CEO and president has not been named while the transportation authority board searches for Makinen’s permanent replacement.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Paid Leave#Kcata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Startland News

Outside look from the inside: What a visiting economic fellow found in KC (rival BBQ is just a taste)

After spending his summer in Kansas City, the metro reminds Alvin Gusman a lot of his hometown, Austin, he said. The Texas A&M student is in the last two weeks of his 10-week Equity in Economic Development Fellowship with the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City (EDCKC), reflecting on the experience. “I’ve actually really enjoyed The post Outside look from the inside: What a visiting economic fellow found in KC (rival BBQ is just a taste) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
977
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy