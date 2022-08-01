Marlins’ Victor Victor Mesa had a big month of July. Now, he’s heading to Triple A

Victor Victor Mesa just wrapped up his best calendar month of the season — and quite possibly the best calendar month of his minor-league career since signing for $5.25 million with the Miami Marlins in October 2018.

And with that, he is being promoted.

The 26-year-old Cuban outfielder is heading to the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week after what the Marlins organization hopes was a breakthrough month of July after a trying minor-league career to this point.

Mesa’s stats in his big month: A .315 batting average (23 for 73) with three doubles, one triple, one home run, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and five sacrifice flies in 20 games with the Double A Pensacola Blue Wahoos, his best calendar month in the upper minors. He had multiple hits in seven of 20 games, including a four-hit outing on July 9 against the Mississippi Braves. All this while continuing to play high-end defense in center field.

Now, one month does not completely absolve Mesa of his struggles to this point. He had a career .240 batting average during his first two seasons and just a .143 average with three extra-base hits in 48 games at the Double A level in 2021, which included a demotion back to High A Beloit after early struggles in the upper minors.

It was a wake-up call.

“You look around and you see the talent in the organization,” Mesa said back in October. “Everybody’s looking for the same goal, but I know I can make it happen. I do have the talent to do it.”

He will now have the chance to show it in Triple A.

More July notables

▪ Outfielder/first baseman Jerar Encarnacion, Miami’s No. 19 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, posted an .832 OPS with five home runs and 17 RBI in 22 games with Triple A Jacksonville.

▪ Right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Nardi, recently added to the club’s top-30 prospects, went a perfect 4 for 4 in save opportunities while pitching to a 1.69 ERA through 10 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts against four walks in eight relief appearances with the Jumbo Shrimp. On the season, Nardi has a 2.11 ERA with 70 strikeouts against 16 walks and a .155 batting average against over 47 innings in 34 appearances (13 with Double A Pensacola, 21 with Triple A Jacksonville).

▪ Shortstop Nasim Nunez, Miami’s No. 17 prospect, had an .823 OPS, fueled heavily by a .480 on-base percentage, through 23 games with High A Beloit in July. Nunez, known more for his defense than his bat, hit .286 although just two of his 20 hits went for extra bases (one double, one home run). He also drew 27 walks while striking out just 19 times and successfully stole 19 bases on 20 attempts.

▪ Infielder Yiddi Cappe, Miami’s No. 12 prospect, hit .338 with a .927 OPS, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and eight extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, four home runs) through 20 games (13 at the rookie-level Florida Complex League, seven at Single A Jupiter).

▪ Four members of the Marlins’ 2022 draft class have made their professional debuts, all with the Marlins’ rookie-level FCL affiliate. First-round pick Jacob Berry has gone 2 for 12 at the plate with six strikeouts through three games and is expected to join Single A Jupiter this week. Torin Montgomery, a 14th-round pick out of Missouri, has gone 5 for 11 with a home run in three games. Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich, Miami’s eighth-round pick out of Rutgers, threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his first appearance Saturday. And outfielder Chase Luttrell, drafted in the 13th round out of Long Beach State, went 2 for 4 with two RBI in his debut Saturday.