Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue

CONGRATULATIONS TO LOCAL TORI “DANGEROUS” DANIELS!!!!
Congratulations to Tori “Dangerous” Daniels on her very first win at Concept Haulers Motor Speedway Saturday night, July 30th 2022. Tori is a local from Channahon! She LOVES her Veterans and races the #22 to raise awareness of the 22 suicides a day from Veterans with PTSD. At just 9 years old, Tori has proven to be an amazing young lady! We need more kids like her! There’s hope for our future yet! Congrats again Tori! And THANK YOU! 🙂
National Night Out Event Set For Tuesday, Aug. 2, At Monee Reservoir
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a meet-and-greet with area first responders, including the Monee, Crete and Forest Preserve District police departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police. The free, all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Preserve...
Joliet Police Host National Night Out At Joliet Memorial Stadium
The Joliet Police Department hopes you join them on Tuesday, August 2nd for National Night Out at Busey Bank’s Joliet Memorial Stadium. Meet your Joliet Police Department officers, plus there will be Child Safety seat checks and giveaways from Target and Walgreens. There will be a children’s bike rodeo,...
“Drive For Ukraine” Billboard To Come To Chicago
A new billboard will soon be coming to Chicago. House of Ukraine, based in San Diego, has kicked off a national awareness campaign with billboards featuring Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy. The first billboard was unveiled Friday in San Diego, but Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C. are on the way. Through “Drive for Ukraine,” the House of Ukraine hopes to raise five-million dollars for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.
Mega Millions Mega Winner Still Hasn’t Claimed $1.34B Jackpot
Illinois Lottery officials say the winner of last week’s one-point-34 billion dollar jackpot has yet to come forward. They’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets to see if they’ve won. The ticket was sold at a Des Plaines gas station. But we may never know their name even when they do come forward. Illinois lottery winners of 250-thousand dollars or more can choose not to have their names revealed.
Aurora Man Arrested For 2016 Homicide in Bolingbrook
An Aurora man has been arrested for 2016 homicide that occurred in Bolingbrook. On August 2nd, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, issued a warrant for the arrest of 24-year old Aaron Ortiz, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora. Bolingbrook police arrested Ortiz at 4:21 p.m. without...
Authorities Responding to Active Shooter in Morris
WJOL has learned that an Active Shooter Investigation is underway in the city of Morris. According to WCSJ Radio, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley has confirmed an active shooter investigation in the 400/500 block of Twilight Drive, which is south of I-80. Mike Lorber, a helicopter reporter for NBC5Chicago, is reporting that checkpoints are being set up at I-80 exit ramps.
Father In Weekend I-90 Crash Dies
The father who was part of the fiery crash on Interstate 90 that killed his wife and four children has also died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office made the announcement yesterday regarding Tom Dobosz. The accident happened at approximately 2:11 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. Dobosz’s wife, Lauren, was killed instantly, along side their four children. Another child, age 13, also died. She was a friend of the family.
One Dead & Shooter in Custody in Morris Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Morris apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Twilight Drive just around 4:25 pm. Officials have confirmed that the shooting suspect is in custody. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the...
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Mass Shooting
The suspect of a Fourth of July parade shooting in north suburban Highland Park is pleading not guilty. Robert Crimo the Third appeared in court today almost a month after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 others injured in Highland Park. He’s facing 117 felony charges and faces life in prison if convicted. Crimo’s next court date is scheduled for November 1st.
Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man
A Bolingbrook woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after stabbing a 25-year-old man in a domestic dispute. Twenty-nine year old As’Jaica L. Murry was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday. It was on August 1st that Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 300...
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony). On August...
Will County Achieves Energy Efficiency Recognition from U.S. Department of Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized Will County for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the national Better Buildings Challenge. County government has achieved energy savings of 23% due to coordinated efficiency efforts across its building portfolio. “I’m proud that Will County has surpassed our...
