‘Call Of Duty’ dog skin images removed after plagiarism claim

AOL Corp
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game-breaking exploit
Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
laptopmag.com
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
Polygon
The PS5’s Accolades feature is being killed, because no one used it
Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting off a PlayStation 5 feature that virtually no one ever used — Accolades. The Accolades feature, which was designed to encourage better behavior in online multiplayer games, will be discontinued sometime this fall; no exact date was given. “In fall of 2022, the Accolades...
Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for 'immoral' content after she posted live video inviting a woman over and bragging 'you'll scream from how much fun we'll have'
A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting 'immoral' content after she uploaded a live video inviting a woman over. Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video in which she asks her female Saudi friend to come over at 3.30am because she is lonely.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
CNBC
Amazon sues thousands of Facebook group administrators over fake reviews
Amazon on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook group administrators who allegedly brokered fake reviews. It sued more than 10,000 Facebook groups, including one, called "Amazon Product Review," which had more than 43,000 members. Fake reviews have become an increasing problem for Amazon as its third-party marketplace has grown to...
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
Viral Video Of Legoland Characters Ignoring Black Kids Leads To Lawsuit
The kids' mothers are filing a lawsuit agains the amusement park.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
'GTA Online' Most Hated Vehicle Has Finally Been Nerfed
It’s been a big ol’ week for Grand Theft Auto fans. For years, Grand Theft Auto VI felt like a faraway dream. After all, development updates have been practically non-existent, yet this week one leaker put a stop to that after they dropped a ton of details about the game.
Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge
Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames. Earlier this year, Charlie 'Cr1TiKal' White issued a challenge. He offered $5,000 to anyone who could complete a full solo playthrough of Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with 13 of the difficulty-modifying skulls activated. (The 14th skull, called Envy, gives you active camouflage in place of your flashlight.) Three weeks later, with nobody claiming it, he bumped the reward up to $20,000.
NME
How ‘Dying Light 2”s parkour stumbles into mediocrity
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane takes a tumble in Dying Light 2. Thus far in System Shack, I’ve only explored mechanics that help to make their respective games great. But since we tend to learn more from our mistakes than our successes, it’s worth occasionally delving into a game where the core ideas don’t quite work. By far the highest-profile disappointment of this year is Dying Light 2, Techland‘s free-running, zombie-bashing sequel that simply fails to live up to the fun of the original.
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
NME
‘League of Legends’ fighter ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play
Riot Games has announced that upcoming League Of Legends fighting game Project L will be free-to-play and include “respectful” monetisation. This was confirmed by Project L’s senior director Tom Cannon on Twitter earlier today (August 1), who uploaded a video about the title ahead of going to the Evo fighting game tournament.
NME
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
CNET
PlayStation Is Doing Away With a Way to Be Nice Online
Sony plans to discontinue Accolades on PlayStation 5. The feature, which lets players anonymously reward each other for being a "good sport," "helpful" or "welcoming," hasn't been used as much as the company originally planned for, according to Sony. "The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so...
NME
‘A Clockwork Orange’’s Malcolm McDowell announces ‘Gloomwood’ delay
It’s been confirmed that the release of stealth horror-shooter Gloomwood has been pushed back by a few weeks. After being announced back in 2020, Gloomwood was set to be released later this month (August 16) but will now come to early-access on September 3. Announcing the news was legendary...
