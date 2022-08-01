ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake City, MD

Adolf Hitler's Watch Sells For $1.1M At Maryland Auction

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASC5U_0h0WX0jj00
Adolf Hitler's watch sold for more than $1 million at a Maryland auction. Photo Credit: Unknown Author / Alexander Historical Auctions

A watch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler sold for more than $1 million at a Maryland auction house.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City announced that it sold the former führer’s wristwatch for $1.1 million over the weekend, describing it as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

Auctioneers had estimated the value of the watch between $2 million and $4 million.

The auction had come under fire from some, with Jewish officials objecting to the sale, stating that it has “little to no historical value.”

“The sale of these items is an abhorrence,” a collection of 34 Jewish leaders wrote in an open letter. “There is little to no intrinsic historical value to the vast bulk of the lots on display.

“Indeed, one can only question the motivation of those buying them,” they continued. “Europe suffered egregiously because of the perverted and murderous ideology of the Nazi party.

“Millions died to preserve the values of freedom that we take for granted today, including almost half a million Americans. Our continent is littered with memorial mass graves and the sites of death camps.’’

According to the auction house’s president, the buyer of the watch was a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auctioneers said that it was originally made by LeCoultre.

It was seized by a French soldier as “spoils of war” on Friday, May 4, 1945, when his unit became the first Allied force to arrive at Hitler's retreat at Berchtesgaden in the mountains of Bavaria.

“The watch and its history have been researched by some of the world's most experienced and respected watchmakers and military historians, all of whom have concluded that it is authentic and indeed belonged to Adolf Hitler.”

