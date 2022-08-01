ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjzmV_0h0WWdPq00
Calhoun Journal

August 1, 2022

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE NEXT ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Issue Stats to Show Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 7/24/2022 -7/31/2022. There were a total of 208 answered calls for service. There were 41 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were seven felony arrests made and nine misdemeanor arrests. There were five traffic accidents, 119 traffic stops, and 52 citations/written warnings issued. There were three warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
sylacauganews.com

Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child, found walking alone Monday night, led investigators to a horrific discovery. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed the arrest of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37. The man is being held on three counts of capital murder after two decomposing bodies were found, as well as one count of first-degree kidnapping after the child was discovered walking along a roadside. He is also being charged with two counts of abuse of corpse.
AUBURN, AL
weisradio.com

Two Arrested Locally on Drug Charges

Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homesubscribe#Articlenext
CBS42.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Car crashes into Trussville bookstore

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvtm13.com

Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-459 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Interstate 459 North was reopened in Birmingham at 10:15 a.m., six hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Derby Parkway. Learn more in the video above. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Ronald Orton of Birmingham. Authorities said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-459 early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 32 just before the I-59 exit to Trussville. The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as a...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend

Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy