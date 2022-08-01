ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tiffany & Co. is creating a vision for 'inclusive luxury' with a program supporting Black designers and students. Fashion influencers say it could help transform the industry.

By Marguerite Ward
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKm67_0h0WWTXS00
Tiffany & Co.'s new diversity plan will likely attract more diverse employees and consumers, style influencers said.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • Tiffany & Co. launched a new diversity program to increase variety in the fashion industry.
  • The program, the Tiffany Atrium, will support interns and students from marginalized backgrounds.
  • Black fashion influencers said the program is an exciting step for the legacy brand.

Tiffany & Co. is Audrey Hepburn window-shopping at "Breakfast at Tiffany's." It's dainty, bright-aqua jewelry boxes and thick silver-heart necklaces with the hefty price of $800 to match. Since its founding in the 1800s , the brand has always been refined, classic, and largely out of reach for most.

But consumers and employees are pushing major fashion brands to be more diverse and inclusive in the wake of 2020's racial-justice protests, and Tiffany is no exception. On Wednesday, the jewelry house launched a new social-impact plan focused on supporting Black artists and fashion professionals of color.

Tiffany is investing in another round of diversity-and-inclusion plans after setting initial goals in this area in 2020 . The move is similar to those other style-and-beauty brands like Burberry , Chanel , Sephora , and Ulta — all of which have put together new commitments to inclusion — have recently made.

It's a noteworthy moment and is likely to bring in a more diverse consumer base and workforce, Black fashion critics told Insider. They said they hope this is the beginning of the brand's diversity journey.

"When I think of Tiffany, I think of old money. I think of the upper-class immediately," Sierra Mayhew , a New York City-based fashion influencer, said. "This is a really great opportunity to take a luxury brand and make it more accessible to everyone and make everyone feel included in what it means to be luxury. I think this will diversify who Tiffany is."

Diversifying a notoriously exclusive industry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFzWn_0h0WWTXS00
The Tiffany Atrium, which invests in Black designers and artists, could have ripple effects, fashion influencers said.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tiffany & Co.'s new initiative follows a 2021 marketing collaboration and philanthropic fund supporting historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Mayhew said she's encouraged by these two moves, hopeful that Tiffany & Co. will continue to support and invest in Black creatives.

"If Tiffany continues to push this initiative on diversity and inclusion and let their customers know that this is something that's part of who we are now, I think that that would really be impactful," Mayhew said.

The plan is called the Tiffany Atrium and consists of three things: a company apprenticeship designed for eight up-and-coming creatives from historically underrepresented groups, a $2-million pledge supporting Black students attending historically Black colleges and universities in partnership with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and a partnership with North Carolina A&T University to support art and fashion education at multiple HBCUs.

The luxury brand, which the couture house LVMH acquired in 2021, also is auctioning artwork by Derrick Adams, a visual-and-performance artist whose work often centers around Black identity and culture. Profits from the sales will support a Baltimore-based retreat program for Black creatives .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Xr3K_0h0WWTXS00
Tiffany & Co. is auctioning work by Derrick Adams, a visual-and-performance artist whose work often centers around Black identity and culture. Profits from the sales will help support Black creatives.

Paula Mansilla/Tiffany & Co.

Tonya Parker , a Virginia-based style blogger, said that the initiative will likely have ripple effects.

"The fashion world, and luxury goods in particular, they've always kind of gone with the status quo," she said. "This idea says, 'We're welcoming you into the entryway.'"

Tiffany's diversity investment is small compared to its workforce of 14,000 and market capitalization of over $16 billion. Still, according to Parker, it's a commendable effort.

"A lot of success for creatives comes from access and connections," Parker said. "I think sometimes it's not necessarily about quantity, it's about the quality. I think that even really pouring into eight people who then can reach down and pull up more people will have an impact."

Parker said that Tiffany Atrium is also likely to attract more Black consumers and other consumers of color who appreciate the luxury-jewelry maker supporting Black creatives, HBCU students, and Black professionals. It's a chance for Black people, specifically Black women, to get the recognition they deserve in the fashion world, Mayhew added.

This idea says 'We're welcoming you into the entryway.'

Despite driving many style trends , from gold-hoop earrings to Barbiecore outfits , Black women and women of color are few and far between when it comes to leadership in the fashion world. Women fill 60% of Tiffany and Co.'s leadership roles, according to the company's latest sustainability report , and about 11% of its employees are Black; however, the company doesn't report how many of its leaders are Black or women of color.

Mary Bellai, the chief human-resources officer at Tiffany & Co., said the brand's goal was to create "a new vision of inclusive luxury," and cited the company's goals for 2025 around diversity, equity, and inclusion, which include a goal to have diversity in its leadership proportionally reflect that of its workforce.

"We know that the work to create an inclusive workplace is never done and we realize that there is always more progress to be made," Bellai said. "Programs like our Tiffany & Co. apprenticeship place a special focus on hiring women from diverse backgrounds to increase representation in the jewelry-craft space. This is just the start for us."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

PacSun Taps Supervsn Studios to Create a Collection for the Creative in All of Us

Click here to read the full article. Clothing styles have been going through a major evolution ever since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. Now, what you wear in the morning may be the same thing you wear in the evening. With that in mind, PacSun has partnered with Los Angeles creative force Gavin Mathieu and his Supervsn Studios to design a 21-piece capsule collection of activewear for everyday creatives who start their mornings in the studio and end them at an evening art show or dinner party.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Winnie NYC’s Idris Balogun on LVMH Prize and Phase Two of Business

Click here to read the full article. Winnie NYC founder and designer Idris Balogun is beginning phase two of his business. The Nigerian designer born in New York and raised in the U.K. is a recent recipient of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the 2022 LVMH Prize Competition and plans to put his 150,000 euro winnings toward building e-commerce infrastructure, online marketing and hiring a product manager in Italy where the label is based.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsParis Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 InspirationsA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's Fashion Balogun...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Hepburn
FOXBusiness

Estée Lauder in talks to buy luxury brand Tom Ford

Estée Lauder Cos. is in talks to buy luxury fashion brand Tom Ford, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be a $3 billion or more deal representing the cosmetics giant's largest-ever acquisition. New York-based Estée Lauder primarily sells skin-care products, cosmetics and perfume. Its brands...
BUSINESS
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Fashion Design#Tiffany And Co#Linus Business#Racism#Smallbusiness Industry#Racial Injustice#Business Industry#Racial Issues#Politics#Tiffany Co#Chanel#Ulta
Glamour

What’s Next for Fashion Label Hanifa? Being Unapologetically ‘Limitless’

In 2020, we were a nation in turmoil: a pandemic, a culture-shifting racial reckoning, and—as a by-product—a fashion industry reconciling with flaws that included racism, classism, and sizeism. While designers, retailers, and labels scrambled to reimagine their future, Hanifa—an emerging brand that launched in 2011—released its first Pink Label Congo collection (an ode to its founder's home country) via a 3D virtual runway. It not only showcased the brand's unique silhouettes and signature maximalism but marked an entry into the world of fashion meets tech. The result was a viral collection that communicated boldly that a new era—one in which Black women were at the fore of ingenuity—was on the horizon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Moschino Unveils New Flagship in Milan

MILAN — Moschino has opened its new flagship in Milan, and metaphorically, a new chapter for the brand, too. On Thursday, the brand unveiled a new design concept at a boutique housed in the Spiga 26 complex. This is a project spearheaded by leading global real estate company Hines, which restored the 18th-century Palazzo Pertusati on the city’s tony shopping street Via della Spiga to turn it into the next, go-to fashion destination. Hines secured Moschino as its first tenant last year.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers

From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Emma Chamberlain Channels Modern Mod Girl at Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition’

Click here to read the full article. Emma Chamberlain went simple yet chic for her latest appearance for Louis Vuitton. On Thursday, the internet personality attended the label’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. She wore a black mini mod dress by Louis Vuitton that featured embellished detailing on the neckline. She paired the look with the label’s Petite Malle clutches and patent black platform heels.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Sourcing Journal

How Western Fashion Became Bedfellows with Streetwear and Barbiecore

Click here to read the full article. The Western trend is tightening its lasso around fashion. Boot Barn president and CEO Jim Conroy in May called fiscal 2022 “one of the best, if not the best, years I’ve seen in my entire retail career,” as the retailer reported a record $1.5 billion in sales, breaking the billion-dollar mark for the first time. Each of the 52 weeks of fiscal 2022 saw sales growth greater than 55 percent on a two-year basis, with women’s apparel, boots, hats and accessories outperforming all other categories. Sparked by a corral of pop cultural influences ranging from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes

‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Prada Drops a Trio of Raf Simons-Designed Sports Sandals

Strap in, as has just dropped a trio of sporty sandals fit for summer. Designed under Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada‘s joint creative direction, the luxury house presents two sets of sandals — one made from padded Nappa leather, and another serving a sportier aesthetic thanks to its mix of leather and nylon tape.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Prada’s Timecapsule NFTs grant access to the brand’s Milan fashion show

Prada’s hottest products aren’t ones you can touch. Like other brands, the luxury label has found success in digital collectibles and is now revealing the third installation of its Timecapsule NFT collection, which is perhaps its most exclusive yet. This time around, NFT holders will be given access to a Prada trip in Milan, as well as an exclusive invitation to the brand’s Milan fashion show in September.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Click here to read the full article. Hedi Slimane’s love of American youth culture has been a point of reference for his menswear creations over the years, and his latest spring 2023 men’s collection — infused with rock ‘n’ roll — was no exception. American flag prints in blazers, artfully crafted faded jeans, oversize leather outerwear embellished with studs, fringe and allover sequins, with a few Elvis-worthy retro tuxedoes, were among the coolest examples of that American rocker style, with a touch of grunge that Slimane is known for.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 70% on Indie and Designer Brands at Verishop’s Summer Sale

Do you ever feel like you dress the same as everybody else? We love Aritzia bodysuits, Abercrombie denim, and Mejuri hoops as much as the next person, but it's also nice to develop a style all your own. Shopping independent designers allow you to explore your personal taste with less influence from the mainstream fashion cycle. By shopping indie brands, you can expand your wardrobe far beyond the next viral TikTok clothing item while supporting small business owners—in the process.
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

564K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy