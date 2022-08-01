ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why did Tom DeLonge leave blink 182?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066us8_0h0WWQtH00

BLINK-182 is a popular rock band that formed in Poway, California, in 1992.

Tom DeLonge was among the founding members of the band but ultimately left in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHUvv_0h0WWQtH00
Tom DeLonge founded blink-182 in 1992 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Why did Tom DeLonge leave blink-182?

DeLonge's exit from blink-182 made headlines in 2015, but it was not until 2019 that the star spoke out.

At the time, he told To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, a company he co-founded in 2015, that he left the band to help “change the world for my kids."

“The last show I played was in front of 100,000 people,” he recalled in the interview.

"And then they wonder why I’m not doing that now and I’ll say because this is the one moment in my life where I’ll be able to look back as an old man and say, ‘Oh my god, I was a part of the team that changed the world.’”

He went on to add that his goal to "change the path that humanity is on" was another reason he decided to leave.

“I wanted to make a quick message to let you know that, from the heart, I left my band and all that I was known for because this is the moment in time where I can change the world for my kids and everybody else’s,” he said.

“I would love for you to consider doing that with us.”

DeLonge previously left the band in 2005 to form Angels & Airwaves after the group went on an indefinite hiatus.

What did the band say about his exit?

While DeLonge's reason for leaving might sit well with others, his band members were not pleased with his behavior prior to leaving.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker discussed the split with their “disrespectful and ungrateful” bandmate and revealed that he had backed out of upcoming commitments, which also included recording a new album.

“We booked January 5th to go into the studio. On December 30th, we get an e-mail from Tom’s manager saying that he has no interest in recording and that he wants to do his other, non-musical stuff and that he’s out indefinitely,” Hoppus recalled at the time.

“There’s a flurry of e-mails going back and forth for clarification about the recording and the show and his manager sends [an e-mail] back saying, ‘Tom. Is. Out.’ Direct quote. This is the exact same e-mail we got back in 2004 when Tom went on indefinite hiatus before.”

Barker added: “I think he’s just bummed because Mark and I were finally honest. We always covered up for him before… It’s hard to cover for someone who’s disrespectful and ungrateful.

"You don’t even have the balls to call your bandmates and tell them you’re not going to record or do anything Blink-related. You have your manager do it. Everyone should know what the story is with him and it’s been years with it.”

Despite the bad blood between the former bandmates, DeLonge and Hoppus were "able to completely repair" their friendship as the years went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMBNE_0h0WWQtH00
Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 Credit: Getty

"The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce," DeLonge said in a 2021 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, 'Wait, what?"

He added: "We weren't really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day.

"We've been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about."

Is Tom DeLonge back in blink-182?

Because there is no bad blood between the former band members, fans have been wondering if he will ever return.

In July 2022, this question made headlines again after DeLonge seemingly teased his return.

At the time, he posted a throwback picture of the guys with a link to the band's official Instagram page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0lkV_0h0WWQtH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvOYb_0h0WWQtH00

According to Far Out Magazine, he also updated his bio to include blink-182, seeming to indicate that he is working with the band again.

However, at this time, it remains unclear if he has officially rejoined the band.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Funko Celebrates Blink-182's 30th-Anniversary With Three-Figure Set

Blink-182, the iconic punk rock band that emerged out of SoCal in 1992 with immortal tracks such as “All the Small Things,” is turning 30 this year. To celebrate the occasion, Funko is crafting a special-edition Pop! set featuring the original band members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Digs Into Iconic Band’s Story Like Never Before

If a band is only as good as the sum of its parts, then the Rolling Stones have had some really good parts for 60 years. And fans will get to know Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts on a deeper level thanks to the docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone. Each of the four hour-long films focuses on a different member of the iconic rock band, delving into their respective journeys.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
AOL Corp

'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blink 182#Angels Airwaves
The Guardian

Mo Ostin, US record exec who signed Jimi Hendrix and the Kinks, dies aged 95

Mo Ostin, the US record executive who signed the Kinks and Jimi Hendrix and presided over Warner/Reprise records for three decades, has died aged 95. “Mo Ostin was one of a kind,” said record executive Clive Davis. “And the company he chaired was totally unique in its very special management and, of course, the depth of artistry which affected contemporary music and culture so profoundly and so historically.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Rob Halford Was ‘Pissed’ When Learning Judas Priest Got ‘Musical Excellence Award’ From Rock Hall

Judas Priest are going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but not in the way that many feel they should be. The band is being inducted with the Musical Excellence award, which is presented to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” While singer Rob Halford has very much said all the right things in celebrating the band's induction, in a recent interview with AZCentral, he revealed some mixed feelings about how the band is going in.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On

The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Mötley Crüe Mistaken for Their Parody Act Foes Steel Panther in Prime Video Doc Poster

No one could blame you for mixing up the horde of hair-heavy, ’80s glam metal bands at first glance – unless you’re Amazon Prime, then people will for sure call you out big time. The streaming service recently committed the highly meme-able sin of not only confusing two bands but two bands from two completely different eras who also don’t have the best relationship.
ROCK MUSIC
musictimes.com

'Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Trends After Lollapalooza Metallica Cameo

The "Stranger Things" is not yet done, especially for the heavy-metal band Metallica, who gave the show a cameo in their Lollapalooza festival performance. "Stranger Things" Season 4 ushered in the rebirth of 80s classic songs like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," Journey's "Separate Ways," and Metallica's "Master of Puppets."
MOVIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
642K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy