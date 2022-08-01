BLINK-182 is a popular rock band that formed in Poway, California, in 1992.

Tom DeLonge was among the founding members of the band but ultimately left in 2015.

Tom DeLonge founded blink-182 in 1992 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Why did Tom DeLonge leave blink-182?

DeLonge's exit from blink-182 made headlines in 2015, but it was not until 2019 that the star spoke out.

At the time, he told To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, a company he co-founded in 2015, that he left the band to help “change the world for my kids."

“The last show I played was in front of 100,000 people,” he recalled in the interview.

"And then they wonder why I’m not doing that now and I’ll say because this is the one moment in my life where I’ll be able to look back as an old man and say, ‘Oh my god, I was a part of the team that changed the world.’”

He went on to add that his goal to "change the path that humanity is on" was another reason he decided to leave.

“I wanted to make a quick message to let you know that, from the heart, I left my band and all that I was known for because this is the moment in time where I can change the world for my kids and everybody else’s,” he said.

“I would love for you to consider doing that with us.”

DeLonge previously left the band in 2005 to form Angels & Airwaves after the group went on an indefinite hiatus.

What did the band say about his exit?

While DeLonge's reason for leaving might sit well with others, his band members were not pleased with his behavior prior to leaving.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker discussed the split with their “disrespectful and ungrateful” bandmate and revealed that he had backed out of upcoming commitments, which also included recording a new album.

“We booked January 5th to go into the studio. On December 30th, we get an e-mail from Tom’s manager saying that he has no interest in recording and that he wants to do his other, non-musical stuff and that he’s out indefinitely,” Hoppus recalled at the time.

“There’s a flurry of e-mails going back and forth for clarification about the recording and the show and his manager sends [an e-mail] back saying, ‘Tom. Is. Out.’ Direct quote. This is the exact same e-mail we got back in 2004 when Tom went on indefinite hiatus before.”

Barker added: “I think he’s just bummed because Mark and I were finally honest. We always covered up for him before… It’s hard to cover for someone who’s disrespectful and ungrateful.

"You don’t even have the balls to call your bandmates and tell them you’re not going to record or do anything Blink-related. You have your manager do it. Everyone should know what the story is with him and it’s been years with it.”

Despite the bad blood between the former bandmates, DeLonge and Hoppus were "able to completely repair" their friendship as the years went on.

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 Credit: Getty

"The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce," DeLonge said in a 2021 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, 'Wait, what?"

He added: "We weren't really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day.

"We've been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about."

Is Tom DeLonge back in blink-182?

Because there is no bad blood between the former band members, fans have been wondering if he will ever return.

In July 2022, this question made headlines again after DeLonge seemingly teased his return.

At the time, he posted a throwback picture of the guys with a link to the band's official Instagram page.

According to Far Out Magazine, he also updated his bio to include blink-182, seeming to indicate that he is working with the band again.

However, at this time, it remains unclear if he has officially rejoined the band.