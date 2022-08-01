Royle King announced as Executive Director of the CSMB

The Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) announced Royle King as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB) on Monday, August 1.

The community youth mentor and experienced leader will reportedly lead the call to action to address issues outlined in LCSO's Anatomy of a Homicide report, with the purpose of achieving the goal of preventing shootings and homicides in the Leon County area.

According to Sheriff Walt McNeil, King is the perfect individual to lead the CSMB due to his background and passion to help change young lives.

"His own experiences of dealing with the tragic shooting death of one of his mentees, in addition to playing a crucial role in guiding hundreds of others to graduate from high school and lead productive lives, are all key to this Executive Director role," said McNeil.

King begins his position as Executive Director on August 1.

King also serves the Leon County community as the Volunteer Services Manager for Leon County government and is also the founder and executive director of Omega Lamplighters, a non-profit mentoring program for young men.

The Florida A&M University graduate has reportedly helped empowered more than a thousand youth by providing mentorship, community connections, academic and social skills and progressive opportunities needed to ensure their roles as educated, responsible and active citizens through the Omega Lamplighters.

The organization has expanded across the county to more than 20 chapters in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, North Caroline, Mississippi and even Italy.

Graduating from FAMU with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, King has earned several awards and recognitions in Tallahassee.

He was awarded The Omega Man of the Year, the Black Enterprise Be Modern Man, Leon County Community "LEGO" Well-Being Award, the 2021 Tallahassee Awards presented by the Mayor and City of Tallahassee, as well as the WFSU Voices That Inspire in 2019. In 2018, King was also awarded Destiny Church TLH "Unsung Hero" honor and Citizen of The Year from the Chi Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Back in 2015, he was a Tallahassee Democrat Volunteer of the Year Finalist for Civic Service.

The collaborative partnership, CSMB, is funded by the Leon County Government, City of Tallahassee, LCSO and Leon County School Board.

